Nespresso Pop+ Vs VertuoPlus: What's The Difference?
Shopping for a new Nespresso machine entails a lot of research. With a handful of different machines in various sizes, colors, and with various functions from not just Nespresso but also the machines made by Breville and DeLonghi, you have a lot of options to sift through — the Nespresso Pop+ and VertuoPlus being two of them. Truth be told, if your goal is to simply be able to have a convenient cup of coffee in the morning, you can't really go wrong with either of these Nespresso machines. But it's more about choosing the right machine for you, your needs, and your space — and the only way to do that is to understand the differences between them.
Before diving into what separates these two machines, let's focus on how they're similar. At 8.6 x 14 x 10.4 in, the Nespresso Pop+ is the brand's smallest machine, and the VertuoPlus isn't much larger at 8.7 x 12.7 x 12.8 in. If you're living in a tight space, this alone is likely what will lead you to choosing between one or the other. Customers who go with the VertuoPlus might find that they're paying more for a machine that doesn't do quite as much. On the other hand, Nespresso Pop+ users might get cute colors while saving on costs, but could find in time that they're sacrificing some of the convenience they might've gotten from the other machine.
The VertuoPlus is more expensive and comes in less colors, but ultimately brews coffee faster
While just a couple of square inches larger than the Nespresso Pop+, the VertuoPlus is designed to fit comfortably in small kitchens. Weighing in at about 10 lbs, the VertuoPlus can be stored on your countertop or in cabinets. On the other hand, the obvious drawbacks of this machine are that it doesn't come in as many stylish colors compared to the Nespresso Pop+, nor does it have the ability to make as many coffee drinks. At the same time, it costs more.
Design-wise, the VertuoPlus seems to be one of Nespresso's more understated machines. While the Nespresso Pop+ comes in bright colors, the VertuoPlus offers finishes like black, matte black, silver, and gray. Despite retailing for about $40 more than the Nespresso Pop+, it's only built to brew four types of coffee compared to the five of the Pop+. The four are 5 oz coffees, 8 oz coffees, espressos, and double espressos. But while customers will miss out on the XL Vertuo pods, they will be happy not to have to refill their machine as often.
Where the VertuoPlus machine outshines the Nespresso Pop+ is the speed in which it heats up, requiring just 20 seconds as compared to the 30 seconds of the Nespresso Pop+. A standard, VertuoPlus machine also comes with a 40 oz water tank compared to the 25 oz tank of the Nespresso Pop+. And the tank is adjustable, meaning you can move it to fit your machine into more awkward spaces.
Nespresso Pop has more brew options, but you'll be waiting and refilling much more
The Nespresso Pop+ stands out as the brand's smallest and least expensive machine. In colors that range from spicy red to mango yellow and from aqua mint to candy pink, this machine stands apart from the VertuoPlus in that it retails for $40 less and still manages to offer five different variations in coffee brews. From espresso to double espresso, and from 5 oz and 8 oz coffees all the way to XL 12 oz coffees, the Nespresso Pop+ machine does a lot while taking up the least amount of space possible. Weighing in at just under 8 lbs, it's easier to store away and move around should your countertop space be limited.
The Nespresso Pop+ does a lot — and it looks cute while doing it. But as is true with all good things, there is a bit of a catch. While this machine does come in a deluxe model with a 37 oz water tank, it still rings in just shy of what the VertuoPlus can hold. While that might not seem like a big deal, you might find yourself having to refill your machine a lot more often than you might like. Also, if you're someone who tends to run late or find yourself rushing out the door in the mornings, you might really value those extra 10 seconds of brew time that the VertuoPlus buys you.