Nespresso Pop+ Vs VertuoPlus: What's The Difference?

Shopping for a new Nespresso machine entails a lot of research. With a handful of different machines in various sizes, colors, and with various functions from not just Nespresso but also the machines made by Breville and DeLonghi, you have a lot of options to sift through — the Nespresso Pop+ and VertuoPlus being two of them. Truth be told, if your goal is to simply be able to have a convenient cup of coffee in the morning, you can't really go wrong with either of these Nespresso machines. But it's more about choosing the right machine for you, your needs, and your space — and the only way to do that is to understand the differences between them.

Before diving into what separates these two machines, let's focus on how they're similar. At 8.6 x 14 x 10.4 in, the Nespresso Pop+ is the brand's smallest machine, and the VertuoPlus isn't much larger at 8.7 x 12.7 x 12.8 in. If you're living in a tight space, this alone is likely what will lead you to choosing between one or the other. Customers who go with the VertuoPlus might find that they're paying more for a machine that doesn't do quite as much. On the other hand, Nespresso Pop+ users might get cute colors while saving on costs, but could find in time that they're sacrificing some of the convenience they might've gotten from the other machine.