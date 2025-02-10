The Refreshing Condiment Combo For Perfect Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches
There's more than meets the eye with chicken cutlet sandwiches. Those cutlets are pounded ultra-thin for faster cooking and more surface area for coating in crunchy breading. It's all about the textural interplay of the plush bun, the crispy coating, and the succulent, tender chicken cutlet swaddled within (swoon). But, texture isn't the only area in which your sando should shine. To take that savory flavor to the next level, dress your next chicken cutlet sammy in a refreshing combo of freshly squeezed lemon juice and mayo.
A lemon juice and mayo duo instantly counterbalances the heaviness of the fried outside of that crispy chicken cutlet (aka the star of the show). Plus, chances are your fridge is already stocked with a jar of mayo and lemon, in which case this tip doesn't even require an extra grocery trip. If you've been flexing a little home-bartender flair and have half a lemon to use after crafting a cocktail, this sandwich upgrade can also be a zero-waste way to make the most of your leftover produce. That creamy, zesty mayo could even help cut some of the spicy edge on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich if you like your cutlets blazin'.
Lemon juice and mayo to the chicken-cutlet-rescue
To give your go-to chicken cutlet sammy a vibrant facelift, simply whisk together the mayo and lemon juice in a small dish, then spread it on the rolls or buns. That's it. The amount of lemon juice you use can be customized to taste. For a brighter citrus flavor, you could also whisk some grated lemon zest into the mix. If you're feeling ambitious, you could even add the mayo and lemon juice to a food processor with a few fresh basil leaves and a pinch of salt for a quick yet impressive herbaceous spread. For more savory flair, using garlic aioli in place of mayo would create bold umami dimensionality, albeit with less of a bright quality.
Feel free to get creative with other refreshing toppings here, too. Purple cabbage slaw or a layer of dill pickle relish would keep it light and mouth-watering. (We even add pickle relish to our grilled cheese sammies to cut some of the richness). Lettuce and tomato are customary toppings for chicken cutlet sandos. But, you could subtly switch the flavor profile up by swapping 'em for peppery arugula and a thick slice of yellow beefsteak tomato. To complete the meal, pair your bright chicken cutlet sandwich with a side of macaroni salad, salt and vinegar chips, and a glass of peach iced tea or cold lemonade for more lemony action.