The Refreshing Condiment Combo For Perfect Chicken Cutlet Sandwiches

There's more than meets the eye with chicken cutlet sandwiches. Those cutlets are pounded ultra-thin for faster cooking and more surface area for coating in crunchy breading. It's all about the textural interplay of the plush bun, the crispy coating, and the succulent, tender chicken cutlet swaddled within (swoon). But, texture isn't the only area in which your sando should shine. To take that savory flavor to the next level, dress your next chicken cutlet sammy in a refreshing combo of freshly squeezed lemon juice and mayo.

A lemon juice and mayo duo instantly counterbalances the heaviness of the fried outside of that crispy chicken cutlet (aka the star of the show). Plus, chances are your fridge is already stocked with a jar of mayo and lemon, in which case this tip doesn't even require an extra grocery trip. If you've been flexing a little home-bartender flair and have half a lemon to use after crafting a cocktail, this sandwich upgrade can also be a zero-waste way to make the most of your leftover produce. That creamy, zesty mayo could even help cut some of the spicy edge on a Nashville hot chicken sandwich if you like your cutlets blazin'.