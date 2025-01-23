Are Chicken Cutlets And Breasts The Same Thing?
Chicken cutlets and chicken breasts look the same, and if you've cooked them before, also taste about the same... but are they really? Well, long story short: chicken cutlets are actually made from chicken breasts, just prepped differently!
We use the term "cutlet" to describe a small slice of meat. While chicken cutlets are most popular, there are cutlets made from all sorts of proteins, from pork to beef and even venison. When it comes to chicken cutlets specifically, they always start with breast meat. A whole chicken breast is sliced horizontally through its thickest part to create two thinner pieces. These thin pieces can already be called "cutlets", but usually, most butchers will then take an extra step and pound these pieces with a mallet until they're even thinner and more uniform. This is what you'll find labeled as "cutlets" at your local market or butcher shops.
If you've never worked with chicken cutlets before, the slicing and pounding are what give cutlets their popularity. You get pieces that are more uniform in size and, as such, will cook a lot more evenly than a whole chicken breast. Plus, these thinner cuts will cook much faster, too, making them perfect for busy-bodies who don't have a lot of time to cook!
The best way to use your chicken cutlets
Don't let their smaller and slimmer profiles fool you — chicken cutlets are super versatile in the kitchen. They can handle just about any cooking method you throw at them, from a fast pan-fry to a sizzling session on a hot coal grill. Where cutlets shine the best, though, are in breaded dishes. Their thinness makes them the perfect base for flour and breading to stick onto and crispen up. Just a simple dredge in seasoned flour with a touch of cornstarch, followed by a quick fry will give you golden-brown, crispy chicken cutlets that are delicious on their own or paired with anything from salads to a plate of freshly steamed rice.
The popularity of breaded cutlets, believe it or not, transcends country borders. Take the Italian Chicken Milanese or the Japanese crispy chicken katsu as examples. Each takes the basic concept of breaded-and-fried cutlets and puts their own regional spins on the flavor and texture, making them great recipes to try if you consider yourself a global foodie.
Do note, however, that as great as cutlets are, they're not necessarily superior to chicken breasts. Sometimes you might want the juicy thickness of a whole breast, while other times the quick-cooking convenience of a cutlet is exactly what you need. And that's exactly why you want to understand the differences between these two. This "fun little fact" may help you choose the correct cut for your dishes in the future!