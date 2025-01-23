Are Chicken Cutlets And Breasts The Same Thing?

Chicken cutlets and chicken breasts look the same, and if you've cooked them before, also taste about the same... but are they really? Well, long story short: chicken cutlets are actually made from chicken breasts, just prepped differently!

Advertisement

We use the term "cutlet" to describe a small slice of meat. While chicken cutlets are most popular, there are cutlets made from all sorts of proteins, from pork to beef and even venison. When it comes to chicken cutlets specifically, they always start with breast meat. A whole chicken breast is sliced horizontally through its thickest part to create two thinner pieces. These thin pieces can already be called "cutlets", but usually, most butchers will then take an extra step and pound these pieces with a mallet until they're even thinner and more uniform. This is what you'll find labeled as "cutlets" at your local market or butcher shops.

If you've never worked with chicken cutlets before, the slicing and pounding are what give cutlets their popularity. You get pieces that are more uniform in size and, as such, will cook a lot more evenly than a whole chicken breast. Plus, these thinner cuts will cook much faster, too, making them perfect for busy-bodies who don't have a lot of time to cook!

Advertisement