Why Crumbl Is About To Ditch Its Iconic Pink Boxes

Crumbl, the made-fresh-daily cookie company, knows a thing or two about creating hype. Founded in Utah by cousin duo Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl has become one of the nation's fastest-growing dessert companies, largely thanks to its very strategic use of social media. Much like sneakers, Crumbl offers weekly "drops" of new desserts and cookie flavors, inspiring fans to flock to stores and post their reviews on TikTok, often without even getting out of their cars before digging into the cookies.

Whether the new dessert flavors are hit or miss, it's more about the ritual of reviewing for many fans. At Crumbl, you might see Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie on the menu one week, then unique Crumbl cookie flavors, such as Cinnamon Fry Bread Cookies, the next — the allure comes from the unexpected. However, there is one unchanging staple at Crumbl: the pink pastry boxes. Regardless of whether you get your Crumbl cookies in a party box of 12, an order of six, three, or one, you'll always get them in that iconic pink box – that is, until next week.

Yup, Crumbl customers will be seeing red for the first time since the company's founding in 2017. Thanks to a Valentine's week special, the cookie shop will be serving its goods in a Crumbl-themed, bow and heart-adorned red box that will be available from February 10 to 15, 2025 (or until supplies last). In a press release shared with Tasting Table, the team behind Crumbl also promises that the Valentine's week menu will feature "eight Cupid-worthy flavors," which will surely be as photogenic as the red boxes.

