How To Get Your Hands On Applebee's Mega Popular Date Night Pass In 2025

Club Applebee's members who missed out on the chance to score a coveted Date Night Pass in 2024 will have a chance to do so again this year after the company recently announced its return. The pass — which sold out in less than two minutes last year — will return for the second consecutive year in 2025 with the chain making 3,000 passes available for $100 each via a drawing.

It's easy to see why the pass is the most sought-after deal the company offers. With Applebee's "golden ticket," Club Applebee's members can enjoy as much as $50 of non-alcoholic drinks and food once a month for the next year either dining in at an Applebee's location or ordering To Go. According to the company, the deal is worth $500 in savings and passes are good from March 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026.

Those who are already Club Applebee's members have received or will receive an email to register for the drawing. Those who are not members can sign up for a Club Applebee's membership and the welcome email offers an option to register for the drawing. With either avenue, registration must be completed by February 12. The lucky 3,000 who are chosen will be notified on Valentine's Day of their chance to purchase a single Date Night Pass per person.

