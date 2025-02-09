The Simple Reason Most Bourbon Is Distilled Twice

Whiskey is, perhaps, one of the most complex and diverse spirits in the world. Depending on where, from what, and how it's made, there will be marked differences in its color, flavor, and aging period, resulting in a wide variety of bourbon profiles. However, in the process of making whiskey — whether it's in Scotland, Ireland, or the United States — a very important piece of the puzzle is distillation. And in order to produce the best, cleanest whiskey possible, it is often necessary to distill the spirit at least twice. The reason is simple: A double distillation increases the alcohol content, removes impurities, and concentrates and refines the flavors of the spirit. This, of course, includes Bourbon.

The process of double distillation, as the name implies, consists of two steps. In the first, the fermented mash is distilled to elevate the alcohol level, usually from 6%-10% alcohol to around 25%-30%. This first run can be done in a column or in a pot still. A second distillation run through a copper pot still further raises the alcohol level and removes impurities from the spirit. At this point, masters distillers separate the heads (the first liquid resulting from distillation) and tails (the liquid at the end of distillation), keeping only the liquid from the middle of the run. The resulting spirit is clear and strong, and it's commonly known as white dog or new make spirit. It is then cut with water to the legal alcohol content requirement of 80% ABV before placing in barrels to age according to very strict rules.

