Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is Embarrassingly Relatable
Super Bowl Sunday may be all about football, friends, and serving up endless plates of Super Bowl wings, but Coors Light's new ad for the big game is more focused on the day after. Titled "Slow Monday," the beer brand's newest ad campaign is a part of its "Case of the Mondays" campaign, which released its first teaser ad for the Super Bowl featuring "Veep" actor Timothy Simons a few weeks ago. The campaign casts a case of Coors Light as the perfect solution to the dreaded Monday blues, which are even worse after a hard-partying Sunday watching the Super Bowl.
The sixty second ad features a medley of mundane activities, with the not-so-subtle twist that everyone in the ad is a literal sloth. According to Coors Light marketing VP Marcelo Pascoa, "The day after the Big Game, it's easy to feel like a sloth — they perfectly capture that 'Case of the Mondays' feeling." And all of that ends with a reveal of Coors Light's new limited time case emblazoned with the name "Mondays Light," which is available nationwide. The light-hearted ad campaign will air in a shortened 30-second form during the first half of the game, and looks like it's a long way from rival Budweiser's tear jerker of a Super Bowl ad this year.
Coors Light's Case of the Mondays Super Bowl ad features struggling sloths
The origin of Coors Light's "Case of the Mondays" campaign is pretty unique as far as ads go. Unlike campaigns that are normally meticulously planned and researched long in advance, the campaign got it's theme by accident, when a national ad spot for Coors Light on Monday, January 13 went out with a prominent typo misspelling the word "refreshment." The Coors company decided to be good sports and quickly run with the mistake, creating the campaign, releasing merchandise, and now putting out the new 12-pack of "Mondays Light." It does probably help that the relaxed attitude is very much in line with Coors's "Choose to Chill" branding that the beer adopted in 2024.
And while you can grab the Mondays cases now to prepare for the game, Coors Light is also launching a sweepstakes for fans to score a free case. To enter, you need to follow Coors Light on Instagram, post a pic of yourself with the beer after the ad airs during the Super Bowl, and then tag the brand along with the hashtags #caseofthemondays and #coorslightcontest. More information can be found on Coors Light's website. If you're lucky, you might just wake up to a much more pleasant Monday than usual.