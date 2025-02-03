Coors Light's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is Embarrassingly Relatable

Super Bowl Sunday may be all about football, friends, and serving up endless plates of Super Bowl wings, but Coors Light's new ad for the big game is more focused on the day after. Titled "Slow Monday," the beer brand's newest ad campaign is a part of its "Case of the Mondays" campaign, which released its first teaser ad for the Super Bowl featuring "Veep" actor Timothy Simons a few weeks ago. The campaign casts a case of Coors Light as the perfect solution to the dreaded Monday blues, which are even worse after a hard-partying Sunday watching the Super Bowl.

Advertisement

The sixty second ad features a medley of mundane activities, with the not-so-subtle twist that everyone in the ad is a literal sloth. According to Coors Light marketing VP Marcelo Pascoa, "The day after the Big Game, it's easy to feel like a sloth — they perfectly capture that 'Case of the Mondays' feeling." And all of that ends with a reveal of Coors Light's new limited time case emblazoned with the name "Mondays Light," which is available nationwide. The light-hearted ad campaign will air in a shortened 30-second form during the first half of the game, and looks like it's a long way from rival Budweiser's tear jerker of a Super Bowl ad this year.