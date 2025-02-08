10 Dishes Themed After Your Favorite Oscar-Nominated Film

Last week, after a brief delay due to the LA fires, SNL star Bowan Yang and indie-darling Rachel Sennet announced the 2025 batch of Oscar nominees a little over a month before the March 2nd ceremony. And while we're still shook over the Academy's lack of recognizing "Challengers'" immaculate score, we've also begun planning ahead for our annual Oscar party. Playing off of themes and scenes from the 10 movies singled out as contenders for 2025's best picture winner, we sifted through our recipe box and selected a dish representative of each nominated feature. Perfect for gently punning on the shortlist of motion picture contenders and crave-able dishes, desserts, and drinks, your guests will appreciate the effort of thematically pairing your Academy Awards party fare to the films they're rooting for.

As the Oscar nominees ready themselves for a campaign, gather their dresses and suits, and pick up swag bags for the super-elite, we civilians can root for our favorite films with dishes honoring the nominees of our choice. So, whether or not (like us) you're crossing your fingers for "Anora" to ilk out an unlikely victory or hope "The Brutalist's" big swing pays off, deck your cinematic celebration with these topical dishes as you let the acceptance speeches wash over you.