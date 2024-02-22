All The Food, Drinks, And Kitchen Swag In The 2024 Oscars Official Nominee Gift Bags

The Barbenheimer Oscars have arrived, with plenty of exciting films and shorts to celebrate. Whether the nominees win or lose, they will still walk away with a six-figure "Everyone Wins" Nominee Gift Bag thanks to the iconic Distinctive Assets brand. While there are plenty of celebrity influencer-worthy products to dive into, our true passion is food so we wanted to highlight all the glitzy swag the nominees are going to walk away with that they're going to be able to sip, chew, or cook with.

From luxury mocktails to overhead grills, this year's gift bag contains plenty of sweet treats that'll make you green with envy and a few clever concepts that might just be worth adding to your birthday wish list. You may not get the chance to walk the red carpet, but that doesn't mean you can't eat a four-tiered box of chocolates like you earned it.

It's worth noting that Distinctive Assets is unaffiliated with the Oscars and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. These gift bags won't be a part of the actual show itself. That doesn't mean you shouldn't tune in for the 96th Academy Awards ceremony which is set for Sunday, March 10, 2024.