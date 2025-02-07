Grilling Turkey Is Even Easier With 2 Simple Tools
It's no question that the majority of turkeys cooked in a year occur on a certain Thursday at the end of each November. Although eating this bird only once annually makes Thanksgiving all the more special, you can cook a turkey at any time of year. In fact, you could easily throw one on the grill and add it to your BBQ lineup of burgers and hot dogs. Grilling a turkey can give your bird a pleasant smoky flavor and crispier skin than its oven-roasted counterpart — and it isn't that difficult. To prove it, Tasting Table spoke with Silvio Correa, the Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef behind Silvio's BBQ, who claims that two common kitchen tools come in handy on the grill: a roasting pan and a meat thermometer.
"You can grill the turkey directly on the grates," Correa admits, "but using a roasting pan or a disposable aluminum tray with a rack will catch drippings and prevent flare-ups." So, pull out the pan that you would normally use to cook your turkey in the oven and place it on the grill instead. Aside from keeping your grill mess-free, this method allows for a more controlled cooking process. Of course, Correa's second recommendation is just as important for the final taste and texture of your bird as it is for food safety. "A good meat thermometer is essential to monitor the temperature accurately," he says. This way, you can ensure that your bird isn't overcooked or undercooked.
More tips for the perfect grilled bird
Any ingredients you might use to upgrade a roast turkey will work just as well for a grilled one. You can brine your turkey in beer or vinegar, opt for the dry rub option, or even use mayonnaise to coat your bird to make the meat extra juicy. Most turkeys will take between 2 and 4 hours to cook on the grill. Of course, the temperature of your grill and the size of your turkey will ultimately determine the cooking time, which is where the meat thermometer comes in handy. You can be sure that the meat is done when a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
The most traditional way to serve grilled turkey would be with any of your typical Thanksgiving sides — like mashed potatoes or stuffing — though due to the smoky flavor, any barbecue sides will also work — cornbread or baked beans, anyone? If guests would rather meet in the middle, offer up a dual Thanksgiving and barbecue favorite: classic mac and cheese. Whatever you serve with your bird, following Correa's tips will ensure that grilling is an easy process.