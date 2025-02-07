Grilling Turkey Is Even Easier With 2 Simple Tools

It's no question that the majority of turkeys cooked in a year occur on a certain Thursday at the end of each November. Although eating this bird only once annually makes Thanksgiving all the more special, you can cook a turkey at any time of year. In fact, you could easily throw one on the grill and add it to your BBQ lineup of burgers and hot dogs. Grilling a turkey can give your bird a pleasant smoky flavor and crispier skin than its oven-roasted counterpart — and it isn't that difficult. To prove it, Tasting Table spoke with Silvio Correa, the Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef behind Silvio's BBQ, who claims that two common kitchen tools come in handy on the grill: a roasting pan and a meat thermometer.

"You can grill the turkey directly on the grates," Correa admits, "but using a roasting pan or a disposable aluminum tray with a rack will catch drippings and prevent flare-ups." So, pull out the pan that you would normally use to cook your turkey in the oven and place it on the grill instead. Aside from keeping your grill mess-free, this method allows for a more controlled cooking process. Of course, Correa's second recommendation is just as important for the final taste and texture of your bird as it is for food safety. "A good meat thermometer is essential to monitor the temperature accurately," he says. This way, you can ensure that your bird isn't overcooked or undercooked.