6 Ingredients To Upgrade Your Roast Turkey And 6 To Avoid

With the holiday season in full swing, there's a lot of talk of cooking and eating turkey and how best to cook it. While some rely on family recipes that have been passed down through generations, others think every year is an opportunity to try something different. Though there are many ways to cook turkey, I always prefer to do a classic roast and let the oven do most of the heavy lifting. With roast turkey or any cooking method, it's important not to forget how to flavor the big bird. It's not always the easiest dish to get right. The sheer size makes it a little tougher to get flavors to get deeper beneath the skin. That's why, whichever flavoring you choose, giving it enough time to marinade is often the trick.

When it comes to flavorings, there are countless options. This can all come down to your personal taste and preference, but trying something new can be a rewarding experience. Either way, injecting as much flavor as you can into this holiday staple can take it from bland to spectacular. As a recipe developer who has cooked my fair share of turkeys for personal and professional reasons, I've found that a few simple ingredients can make all the difference and make for a tasty and juicy centerpiece. However, I've also tried a few additions that weren't so successful and delivered mediocre results. To help you achieve better results and avoid mishaps, here are reliable ingredients to upgrade your roast turkey and some that you should avoid.

