Why You Should Always Grill Turkey Over Indirect Heat

Turkey is a notoriously easy bird to overcook. Cooking it until it "looks" done — when you achieve that golden and crispy skin on the outside — often reveals dry and tough meat upon carving. In an oven, you don't have much control over where the heat originates and, therefore, how it affects your meal. However, grills are different. You can not only choose the temperature levels but also whether to place your meat directly over the heat source or off to the side. For some further advice, we spoke with Silvio Correa, the Brazilian Grill Master and Private Chef behind Silvio's BBQ, who maintains that grilling a turkey over an indirect source is the way to go.

"Indirect heat is best for grilling turkey," Correa explains. "It ensures even cooking without scorching the exterior." As for how to do this, Correa notes that the best way is to "place the turkey on the cooler side of the grill and use the direct heat side to maintain the overall grill temperature." This temperature should be anywhere between 325 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit so that the turkey cooks thoroughly without drying out. Resting over indirect heat at these temperatures, your turkey should cook nicely, and the skin should crisp without burning.