While it's hard to pinpoint the exact origins of skolebrød, the recipe seems to date to the mid-20th century, and one story has it that it was created by an Oslo woman whose hens laid so many eggs that she was always looking for ways to use them up. The custard-filled buns she came up with were a hit not only with her son but his schoolmates as well, so she soon began making them to sell. At some point, school bread seems to have become a Norwegian school cafeteria staple, although these days it can also be found at cafés, bakeries, and grocery stores throughout the country. In some parts of North Norway, sunny-looking custard buns baked without coconut are used to celebrate the return of the sun to Arctic skies.

Morone tells us, "The Skolebrød is typically served at room temperature, making it a perfect addition to coffee breaks, picnics, or festive gatherings. While it is often enjoyed on its own, pairing it with a cup of coffee or tea enhances its comforting flavors." The buns require a few steps to prepare, but all of them are fairly simple, and once you get the hang of it you'll be able to whip up a batch to serve at your next brunch gathering or pack as a sweet treat to make a school lunch something to look forward to.