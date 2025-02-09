Traditional Norwegian School Bread (Skolebrød)
What foods do you remember from the school cafeterias of your youth – Sloppy Joes, perhaps, or the kind of hockey puck-like chicken patties that are only available in school lunchrooms? School lunches look different in other countries around the world, though, and sometimes they're actually pretty tasty. Developer Jessica Morone shares her recipe for a pastry that, she says, "originated as a popular school lunch treat and is now a beloved classic in Norway, often enjoyed as a snack or dessert." If you've ever visited Epcot Center, you may be familiar with Norwegian skolebrød (school bread) as it's been known to feature on the menu at the Kringla Bakeri og Cafe in the Norway pavilion.
Developer Jessica Morone tells us her version of this traditional recipe is "a fluffy bun flavored with cardamom and filled with vanilla custard in the center." Cardamom is a spice with a complex flavor that combines hints of citrus, floral, and sweet spice. It's quite popular in Scandinavian cooking and is the main flavoring agent in our Swedish cardamom bun (kardemummabullar) recipe. Skolebrød, unlike the plainer Swedish treats, is topped with a sugary glaze. Morone tells us, "Once baked, it is glazed with icing and coated in shredded coconut, adding crunch and sweetness."
Gather the ingredients to make traditional Norwegian school bread (Skolebrød)
The sweet bread itself is made from all-purpose flour, instant yeast, sugar, cardamom, egg, milk, and butter. For the filling, you'll need extra egg yolks, cornstarch, and vanilla; while powdered sugar and shredded coconut help to add the finishing touches.
Begin making the custard
In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, milk, and egg yolks until combined.
Cook the custard
Heat the mixture over medium-low heat while whisking until it begins boiling, then boil for about a minute until the mixture is thick.
Stir in the butter and vanilla
Remove the pan from the heat, add the butter and vanilla, and stir until smooth.
Chill the filling
Pour the pastry cream into a small bowl, place plastic wrap on the surface of the warm custard (this keeps it from getting a skin), and refrigerate until you're ready to use it.
Combine the dry ingredients for the dough
In the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough attachment add the flour, yeast, sugar, and cardamom, and mix until combined.
Add the wet ingredients
Add the egg, warm milk, and butter, and knead the dough for about 10 minutes, until it is smooth and pulls away from the sides of the bowl.
Cover the bread dough
Place the dough in a lightly greased bowl and cover it with plastic wrap.
Let the dough rise
Allow the dough to rise in a warm place until it doubles in size (about 1 hour).
Portion out the dough
Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces.
Prepare the pans
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone mats.
Roll the dough into balls
Gently roll each piece of dough until a smooth ball forms and place the balls on the prepared baking sheets.
Dent the dough balls
Using your finger or a spoon, create an indent in the center of each dough ball.
Cover the dough balls
Cover the baking sheets with plastic wrap.
Let the dough rise again
Allow to rise in a warm place until almost double in size (about 45-60 minutes).
Turn on the oven
Preheat the oven to 400 F.
Fill the dough balls
Pipe the pastry cream into the center of each roll.
Bake the buns
Bake in the preheated oven for 13-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Let the rolls cool.
Make the glaze
In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar and water to form a glaze.
Glaze the buns
Spoon the glaze onto the cooled sweet rolls.
Add the coconut
Sprinkle the shredded coconut over the glaze.
Eat or store the school bread
Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container at room temperature for 1-2 days or in the fridge for 3-4 days.
Skolebrød, a traditional Norwegian pastry, is a fluffy bun flavored with cardamom, filled with creamy vanilla custard, and topped with frosting and coconut.
Ingredients
- For the pastry cream
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 cup milk
- 3 egg yolks
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- For the dough
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 packet (2 ¼ teaspoon) instant yeast
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 ¼ teaspoon cardamom
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk, warmed
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature
- For the glaze
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1 ½ tablespoons water
- 1 cup sweetened shredded coconut
Directions
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|282
|Total Fat
|9.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|59.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|43.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|21.5 g
|Sodium
|40.1 mg
|Protein
|5.2 g
What are skolebrød, and how are they served?
While it's hard to pinpoint the exact origins of skolebrød, the recipe seems to date to the mid-20th century, and one story has it that it was created by an Oslo woman whose hens laid so many eggs that she was always looking for ways to use them up. The custard-filled buns she came up with were a hit not only with her son but his schoolmates as well, so she soon began making them to sell. At some point, school bread seems to have become a Norwegian school cafeteria staple, although these days it can also be found at cafés, bakeries, and grocery stores throughout the country. In some parts of North Norway, sunny-looking custard buns baked without coconut are used to celebrate the return of the sun to Arctic skies.
Morone tells us, "The Skolebrød is typically served at room temperature, making it a perfect addition to coffee breaks, picnics, or festive gatherings. While it is often enjoyed on its own, pairing it with a cup of coffee or tea enhances its comforting flavors." The buns require a few steps to prepare, but all of them are fairly simple, and once you get the hang of it you'll be able to whip up a batch to serve at your next brunch gathering or pack as a sweet treat to make a school lunch something to look forward to.
How can I change up this recipe?
Though skolebrød is a traditional recipe, that doesn't mean you can't change it up a bit. In Norwegian kitchens, the coconut coating isn't considered de rigueur, so it's not uncommon to leave it off or switch it up with another topping. Morone says, "For a refreshing twist, replace the traditional vanilla custard with tangy lemon curd and top the icing with lemon zest instead of coconut. And a chocolate variation can feature a rich cocoa-infused custard, drizzled with chocolate ganache, and sprinkled with chocolate shavings"
You can add either raisins or chocolate chips to the dough, making rosinboller or schokoladeboller respectively. It's also okay to experiment with different types of fillings. Morone suggests, "For a fruity option, swirl raspberry or blackberry jam into the custard and garnish with freeze-dried berries." Lingonberry jam would also be a great choice — yes, the same stuff that accompanies your Ikea meatballs. We may strongly associate lingonberries with Sweden, possibly because Ikea sells the jam (as does Amazon if there's no Swedish superstore near you), but they also grow wild throughout Norway. And finally, if you want to lean into the sweet spice flavor of the cardamom, Morone advises, "To create a warm, aromatic version, infuse the custard with chai spices like cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom, then dust the buns with a cinnamon-sugar blend."