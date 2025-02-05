This Fermented Beverage Is The Lighter Kombucha Alternative You Haven't Heard Of
In recent years, kombucha has become one of those drinks that shows up everywhere you go. Hit up your local supermarket and you'll find it in every flavor imaginable. At restaurants, bars, and diners, its spot in the drinks menu is slowly but surely expanding. Right at home, where you can easily learn how to flavor kombucha like a pro, fermenting this tea is quite a delightful pastime. For all its charm and ubiquity, however, kombucha's boldness is not for everyone, and that's okay, because you can always try out Jun instead! Similar to kombucha but much lighter in essence, it's a special creation often touted as the "champagne of fermented drinks."
Jun's fermentation process also involves a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), although it's different from kombucha since it's adapted specifically to thrive on green tea and honey instead of kombucha's black tea and cane sugar. More than just a sweetener, honey is an active ingredient that shapes the jun fermentation process. Since it has less fructose and glucose than sugar and a different yeast culture, Jun tends to have a higher alcohol percentage than kombucha.
Moreover, Jun also requires a shorter fermentation period, often lasting for around only a week in cool temperatures while kombucha can take up to a month in slightly warmer environments (and trust us, temperature matters when you're fermenting your homemade kombucha). These differences give Jun a more delicately sweet-tart tone and a less acidic bite than its popular counterpart while offering a much stronger effervescence.
It's time to give Jun a try. Here's how
Unlike kombucha, finding Jun at regular stores and grocers is slightly more difficult. Consider checking out specialty stores that focus on healthy food such as Whole Foods, or get them delivered straight to your doorsteps from kombucha brands that also sell Jun.
Of course, you can always make Jun at home. The process also requires a step-by-step guide to making and caring as regular kombucha, and it starts with choosing the right ingredients. You'll need filtered water, tea, honey, and a SCOBY. For the tea, make sure you opt for high-quality, organic green tea to refine the flavors and aroma. The same goes for the honey, in which raw is prioritized for a smoother taste, but feel free to experiment with different varieties. Last but not least — the Jun SCOBY, which you can either purchase or make your own. The latter, however, will require some patience since it can take up to two months to train the regular SCOBY into Jun SCOBY.
Once you've got the ingredients, start the process by steeping the tea as long as needed. Let it cool for a bit when done and stir in the honey until it fully dissolves. Then, add the water followed by the SCOBY and its liquid starter. Cover the container with a thin cloth, seal it, and allow the mixture to ferment for at least 5 days in a cool, dry area. When the taste is up to your liking, extract the layer of SCOBY to reserve for a future batch and bottle the Jun tea. Although not necessary, a second round of fermentation would also be good for those who like more intricate flavors, possibly laced with fruits, herbs, and other additions. Otherwise, simply refrigerate and drink it fresh whenever you want.