This Fermented Beverage Is The Lighter Kombucha Alternative You Haven't Heard Of

In recent years, kombucha has become one of those drinks that shows up everywhere you go. Hit up your local supermarket and you'll find it in every flavor imaginable. At restaurants, bars, and diners, its spot in the drinks menu is slowly but surely expanding. Right at home, where you can easily learn how to flavor kombucha like a pro, fermenting this tea is quite a delightful pastime. For all its charm and ubiquity, however, kombucha's boldness is not for everyone, and that's okay, because you can always try out Jun instead! Similar to kombucha but much lighter in essence, it's a special creation often touted as the "champagne of fermented drinks."

Advertisement

Jun's fermentation process also involves a SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast), although it's different from kombucha since it's adapted specifically to thrive on green tea and honey instead of kombucha's black tea and cane sugar. More than just a sweetener, honey is an active ingredient that shapes the jun fermentation process. Since it has less fructose and glucose than sugar and a different yeast culture, Jun tends to have a higher alcohol percentage than kombucha.

Moreover, Jun also requires a shorter fermentation period, often lasting for around only a week in cool temperatures while kombucha can take up to a month in slightly warmer environments (and trust us, temperature matters when you're fermenting your homemade kombucha). These differences give Jun a more delicately sweet-tart tone and a less acidic bite than its popular counterpart while offering a much stronger effervescence.

Advertisement