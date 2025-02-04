18 First Ladies And Their Favorite Foods

First ladies are often associated with pursuing noble causes that speak to the core values of the presidential administrations of their time. One thinks of Nancy Reagan and her campaign against the drug epidemic of the '80s, and her now infamous slogan, "Just say no!" Or, Michelle Obama and her "Let's Move," initiative, an advocacy program promoting healthy eating habits among kids. But, even though distinguished, first ladies are people too, and they all have their own favorite foods. Sometimes, they are even the same treats that the average American craves on a daily basis.

The American government's approach to food varies wildly over the decades. But, a first lady's favorite food can reveal a lot about the tastes of the women who have played supporting roles to American presidents throughout history. Some have served home-made dishes in the White House, others sought sophisticated options. Each gives us an insight into the different approaches to hosting and dining in the White House.