Make Chicken Parmesan Extra Flavorful With This Secret-Ingredient Breading
A classic dish like chicken parmesan is so perfetto that tweaking it, even the slightest bit, seems dicey. That's why this secret ingredient from Tasting Table recipe creator Jennine Rye may come as a shock. It's certainly unconventional, at least in American kitchens, but get ready for an extra flavorful twist on this go-to Italian dish. It almost imperceptibly tucks into the breading, transforming each crunchy bite.
That ingredient in Rye's crispy and saucy chicken Parmesan recipe comes straight from Mother Nature's bounty: The sleek little cream-colored pine nut. As you can imagine, finely crushed pine nuts are a game changer, both in texture and flavor. Rye explains the effect, saying, "They complement and enhance the nutty flavor of the Parmesan that is infused throughout the dish." However, for classic food purists, all the other components of a traditional chicken Parmesan hold their own in every way, oozing with saucy, cheesy goodness.
The truth is that pine nuts in Italian cuisine isn't far-fetched at all. In fact, certain versions of pine nuts are native to Mediterranean countries, including Italy. They go by the name pinoli and grow on pinus pinea trees, which are a regional species of pine trees. Entire pine forests grow prolifically along Italy's western coastline, making it natural for pine nuts to show up in many recipes, including the staple Italian pesto sauce. Nevertheless, it's still a pleasant surprise to find pine nuts slipped into the breading of an otherwise traditional chicken Parmesan dish.
Cooking with pine nuts
Cooking with pine nuts often involves crushing or dicing them, whether starring in a classic pesto sauce, mixed into stuffing and potatoes, or toasted for a crunchy salad topping. That also holds true when incorporating them into the breading of chicken Parmesan. Since they'll be tossed with breadcrumbs and other ingredients, the consistency needs to be compatible, ensuring an even coating.
Most pine nuts come in whole, raw form, but you might want to toast them in the oven or stovetop before adding to the breading mixture. Though not strictly necessary, it does deepen the flavor and fragrance of the nuts, creating a rich, nutty, crunchy element to the dish. Whether in raw or toasted versions, they're in essence a relatively soft nut, making it easy to finely grind them with a rolling pin, food processor, or mortar and pestle. Per Rye's recipe for Tasting Table, you'll create the breading with pine nuts, breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, garlic powder oregano, salt, and pepper.
To ensure adherence to the chicken breasts, coat each piece in flour, dip into whisked eggs, and dredge with the pine-nut breading mix. Pan-fry in olive oil as usual, and carry on with the tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and all the tasty magic of a traditional chicken Parmesan meal. One word of caution when cooking with pine nuts: Be sure to reveal their presence, as some people have allergies to pine nuts, while others can experience a metallic or bitter taste that lingers for days or weeks.