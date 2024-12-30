Make Chicken Parmesan Extra Flavorful With This Secret-Ingredient Breading

A classic dish like chicken parmesan is so perfetto that tweaking it, even the slightest bit, seems dicey. That's why this secret ingredient from Tasting Table recipe creator Jennine Rye may come as a shock. It's certainly unconventional, at least in American kitchens, but get ready for an extra flavorful twist on this go-to Italian dish. It almost imperceptibly tucks into the breading, transforming each crunchy bite.

Advertisement

That ingredient in Rye's crispy and saucy chicken Parmesan recipe comes straight from Mother Nature's bounty: The sleek little cream-colored pine nut. As you can imagine, finely crushed pine nuts are a game changer, both in texture and flavor. Rye explains the effect, saying, "They complement and enhance the nutty flavor of the Parmesan that is infused throughout the dish." However, for classic food purists, all the other components of a traditional chicken Parmesan hold their own in every way, oozing with saucy, cheesy goodness.

The truth is that pine nuts in Italian cuisine isn't far-fetched at all. In fact, certain versions of pine nuts are native to Mediterranean countries, including Italy. They go by the name pinoli and grow on pinus pinea trees, which are a regional species of pine trees. Entire pine forests grow prolifically along Italy's western coastline, making it natural for pine nuts to show up in many recipes, including the staple Italian pesto sauce. Nevertheless, it's still a pleasant surprise to find pine nuts slipped into the breading of an otherwise traditional chicken Parmesan dish.

Advertisement