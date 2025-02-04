The No-Brainer Tip To Avoid Overcooking Your Fish Pie

Foodies might be more familiar with handling raw fish in the realms of classic ceviche and tuna crudo. But, according to Roberta Muir of Be Inspired Food-Wine-Travel, raw fish also belongs in your seafood pot pies and fisherman's pies. In fact, opting for raw fish may be the easiest way to avoid accidentally overcooking that precious ingredient in the oven. "There's no need to cook the fish before baking the pie," says Muir, in an exclusive interview with Tasting Table. "Stir it into the filling raw."

Traditional fish pie (aka fisherman's pie) marries funky, meaty fish in a rich, hearty cream sauce with tender veggies, all housed in a flaky pie crust or beneath a plush, golden, buttery layer of mashed-potato topping, depending on your preferred assembly. Most recipes call for the fish to be milk-poached before mixing into the filling. However, Muir explains, "As the filling for a fish pie is generally quite moist, the fish tends to stay juicy regardless of cooking time. By the time the pastry is crisp and golden it will be cooked."

Fish pie is the ultimate elevated comfort fare with complex flavor structure and compelling textural interplay. It's an easy way to serve a crowd (made even easier by Muir's shortcut pro-tip), not to mention wildly customizable. Alongside the fish, that filling can be bulked up with vegetables from leeks to Spanish onions, potatoes, corn, carrots, and peas. For a bolder sauce, feel free to stir in a spike of dijon mustard, horseradish, or some smoky gruyere.

