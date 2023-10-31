What Is Fisherman's Pie And How Does It Differ From Shepherd's?

Shepherd's pie is traditionally made with lamb, hence the shepherd, but these days you're likely to see ground beef instead. It makes for a great winter meal when the cold damp chills the bones and you just want a hearty meal (and is a crackling fire too much to ask?) to warm you back up.

The reason shepherd's pie became so popular is that it was a great way to use leftovers. By taking leftover meat from a large meal and grinding it up to put in shepherd's pie, rural peasants were able to make their money stretch a bit farther. Shepherd's pie uses ground red meat (lamb is traditional, but you can always use beef for a farmer's pie) and is often accompanied by vegetables such as green beans, carrots, stewed tomatoes, or corn. This is all cooked together with garlic, Worcestershire sauce, thyme, rosemary, and parsley so you get a lot of flavor on the herb end. Mashed potatoes are then layered on top along with cheese, and finished in the oven. Depending on how you incorporate the cheese, you can either broil it briefly at the finish or break out the torch to brûlée it before you use it to get working on that fire.