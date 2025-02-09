14 Ways To Use Steak Sauce Outside Of A Steak Dish
If you're a fan of steak, you're likely very familiar with steak sauce, the bold, tangy, and smoky condiment designed for slathering on top of a juicy steak. Whether you use it to accompany your steak when you don't have time to make a sauce from scratch, or you always have a bottle on hand whenever you make a steak dinner on account of its distinct and delicious flavor profile, there's no denying that steak sauce is an incredibly useful thing to have in your kitchen, and for more reasons than you may think.
Indeed, though steak sauce is, of course, great for topping your tender cuts of meat, its uses in the culinary world extend far beyond its namesake. It has the ability to add depth and nuance to an array of dishes. Thanks to its perfectly balanced flavor profile, combining sweet, savory, tart, and deliciously fruity notes, steak sauce lends nuance and liveliness to both savory dishes, as well as those with a slightly sweeter taste, from umami-rich ramen to delicate popcorn. Highly versatile, there's no reason why this delicious and unique sauce should be confined to the steakhouse. Once you start cooking with it, you'll wonder why you haven't been adding it to all of your recipes sooner.
Use it as a burger topping
There are few things better than a perfectly put-together burger. Regardless of what your go-to toppings may be, there's no denying that one of the most crucial parts of a truly satisfying burger is its sauce. The right sauce can balance out and bring together the combination of sweet, salty, and sometimes sharp flavors that make a burger pop, taking it from good to something truly great. Though ketchup, mayonnaise, and traditional burger sauce remain solid choices, steak sauce is a commonly overlooked condiment that is arguably the perfect choice when it comes to dressing your patties. With its bold, rich, and tangy taste, steak sauce elevates the existing flavors of your burger without overpowering them for a truly moreish and nuanced flavor profile.
Of course, steak sauce is remarkably well suited for topping beef burgers, but there's no reason why you can't drizzle this unique sauce on top of chicken, turkey, or black bean patties for added depth. In fact, steak sauce delivers the richness and smokiness associated with grilled beef that can otherwise sometimes be lacking in white meat or vegetarian options, giving them the extra boost they need. Whatever combination of flavors and proteins you're working with, steak sauce is guaranteed to add some oomph to your next burger night.
Make a stir-fry sauce with it
Thanks to its complex flavor profile, steak sauce is a top choice for including in your stir-fry. It adds a depth that can be hard to replicate with other ingredients and is especially useful if you're looking to achieve that authentic, slightly toasty taste without excessive prep or high heat. Whether used as the foundation for your stir-fry or simply drizzled over your noodles during cooking, the sauce lends its distinct smokiness and tanginess that makes things just that little more interesting.
To incorporate steak sauce into your next stir-fry, simply mix a tablespoon or two in with your usual base ingredients, such as soy sauce, garlic, and ginger, or honey and sesame oil if you tend to lean towards sweeter, more mellow flavors. Steak sauce is highly versatile and will work just as well alongside umami sauces like soy and oyster sauce, as well as sweeter, slightly spicier options like teriyaki. If you're unsure of how much you want to incorporate, add the sauce in a little at a time as you cook your dish, tasting as you go until you reach your desired flavor.
Glaze and roast your vegetables with it
When it comes to side dishes, roasted vegetables are sometimes given the cold shoulder. Especially when served alongside juicy roasted meats or saucy, satisfying comfort meals, a side of roasted vegetables oftentimes pales in comparison. The truth is, however, that they are simply not given the time and attention needed to make them shine. With proper seasoning or a flavorsome glaze, humble root vegetables can become the star of the show. And when it comes to preparing them for optimum taste, steak sauce offers itself as the perfect coating.
A light drizzle of steak sauced brushed over your vegetables imparts a rich and nuanced flavor that develops as the sauce caramelizes beautifully in the oven, granting a moreish, sticky texture for an enhanced mouthfeel. The slight sweetness and tanginess of the sauce work perfectly alongside the woody earthiness of root vegetables in particular. But even greens will benefit from the extra kick, solidifying them not only as a solid side but a tasty, moreish, and complex dish in their own right. Try sprucing up your Brussels sprouts with a splash, or add it to softer, spongier vegetables like zucchini or eggplant for fully absorbed and perfectly melded flavors.
Add a flavor boost to mac and cheese
Mac and cheese is undoubtedly already the king of comfort food, with its irresistible creamy consistency and delectable tangy taste. That's not to say, however, that this classic dish can't still benefit from a subtle upgrade now and then to really take it to new heights. There are an array of tasty additions that elevate mac and cheese, and one of the simplest yet most effective is a splash of steak sauce. Just a spoonful or two mixed in with your cheese sauce lends the dish a sharpness and savoriness that can help to cut through any excess richness or creaminess for a more palatable dish that won't leave you feeling overly satiated.
If you're a fan of adding bacon to your mac and cheese, steak sauce is the perfect complement to existing meaty, smoky flavors, and incorporating the two in tandem makes for an utterly luxurious and unique take on this beloved dish. If, when your mac and cheese is ready, you find that the taste of the steak sauce is a little too faint, simply drizzle a little more over the top before serving (which will ensure a more potent kick) and enjoy the appetizing combination of silky, cheesy pasta and the sharp tang of the acidic sauce.
Glaze your roast chicken with it
Though you may typically reserve steak sauce for red meat (well, the clue is in the name, after all), adding this powerhouse of flavor to your roasted chicken is a surefire way to really make your bird shine. When generously rubbed over your chicken in addition to butter, steak sauce imbues it with a gloriously rich and savory layer that tastes irresistible both on crispy skin and juicy white meat.
Smoky, tangy notes also add a tantalizing edge that can sometimes be missing from poultry rubs, not to mention a delectable sticky sweetness that is heightened as the chicken cooks and everything caramelizes. Simply brush your chicken with a generous helping, and you'll end up with a delicious and attractive glossy finish that hits all the right notes and brings out the best in the bird.
Stir it into sauces and soups for extra depth
There's nothing more frustrating than finishing a sauce, stew, or soup only to taste it and find that it's lacking ... something. When it's hard to put your finger on exactly what is missing, common ingredients to reach for range from simple additions like salt and pepper to more specific sources of flavor like soy sauce or Tabasco. But even these options sometimes miss the mark.
If you're looking for added depth that hits all the right notes, steak sauce should be your go-to. It can help to elevate the richness of salty sauces such as hearty chicken soup or unctuous beef stews, while also complementing the fruity acidity of tomato-based sauces and imbuing them with a little more nuance. Start with a teaspoon and gradually increase the amount as necessary, tasting after each time you add it to avoid accidentally overpowering any delicate ingredients or existing flavors. You'll likely find that your sauce suddenly has the depth and complexity it was missing.
Use it in your poutine gravy
When it comes to poutine, it's all about the gravy. Sure, crispy fries and creamy cheese curds make for a heavenly combination, but it's no doubt the rich, meaty, and silky smooth gravy that really makes the dish what it is. Good quality beef or chicken stock are both solid choices when it comes to preparing your base, but why not take it up a notch by adding steak sauce into the mix? Steak sauce gives your gravy a far more complex and deeper flavor thanks to its subtle acidity and distinct pepperiness, which elevate the pre-existing umami flavors present in stock.
Simply combine it with a little stock of your choice, some flour for thickening, your go-to seasonings, and you'll have a rich, smoky, and perfectly balanced gravy with a subtle tartness that can also help cut through excess richness from the cheese and fries. If you've never made Canadian poutine before, our recipe is a great place to start. Just be sure to add in a dash of steak sauce when preparing the mix, and your first attempt at this humble classic will undoubtedly feel luxurious.
Add it to your bloody mary
Spicy, bold, and lip-smackingly tangy, there's a reason why bloody mary cocktails have enjoyed worldwide popularity for decades. Their unique and punchy taste has served as a tasty alternative to sweet cocktails for those who prefer something with a little more of a kick, as well as those who are attempting to fend off a hangover at brunch. Made with tomato juice and Worcestershire sauce, the drink is tasty in its most classic form, but for those after a subtle upgrade, a dash of steak sauce really does the trick.
With a flavor profile not too dissimilar from Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce is at home in a bloody mary, perfectly complementing the drink's existing peppery and piquant notes for a bolder but nonetheless authentic taste while also adding a little more nuance. Just a splash imbues the drink with an array of tasty subtleties that make it far more complex and expertly handcrafted than it actually is. Thus, if you're hosting a cocktail night and really want to impress with your bloody marys, keep a bottle nearby as your secret weapon.
Caramelize onions in it
Onions are already a flavorful addition to an array of dishes, but caramelized onions can really take a dish to the next level. When onions are gently and slowly cooked down with a little liquid, their true potential is unlocked, becoming sweeter and silkier, adding depth to whatever they are added to. You can use a multitude of cooking liquids when caramelizing your onions, including balsamic vinegar, red wine, or stock. Still, steak sauce is amongst the top choices if you really want the most flavorsome results.
Its acidity lends a brightness to the onions, whilst the sweet and tart flavors perfectly complement their existing sugars. The texture of the sauce is also ideal for this purpose, coating each slice of onion perfectly, ensuring everything is as sweet and sticky as it can be as they cook down. It results in an appetizing thick, dark, and luxurious finish. Pile them on top of a juicy burger, stir them into pasta, or blend them into soup to elevate each dish and imbue everything with that irresistible sweet and smoky combination.
Drizzle it over popcorn
Whether it's enjoyed at the movies, on the couch, or on the go, popcorn never fails to hit the spot. Its light and airy texture makes it highly snackable, whilst its subtle flavor allows for a lot of creative freedom when it comes to coatings and toppings. Though classic toppings such as butter and sugar will always remain popular choices, there are a multitude of ingredients that lend themselves perfectly to these versatile and beloved little morsels of goodness. Indeed, if you're feeling experimental and are after something a little different, consider coating your popcorn in steak sauce. The vibrant, tangy, and slightly smoky flavor of the steak sauce will give your popcorn a sweet but savory kick that makes each piece feel utterly indulgent.
Just a light drizzle should be enough to coat the kernels and imbue them with the characteristic taste of steak sauce. You can also balance things out with a little melted butter to help dilute the sauce should you want to dial back the intensity for a more subtle profile. However, if you're particularly fond of bolder flavors, feel free to toss the popcorn in a generous helping of the sauce. Make sure that each piece is adequate and evenly coated for the most balanced and uniform bowl.
Make a rich vinaigrette
If you're looking to liven up your salads, a steak sauce-based vinaigrette is a game changer. The sharp and vibrant taste of the sauce makes for an excellent base that can be customized with whatever other seasonings, oils, or fresh herbs you have on hand. Whisk a couple of spoonfuls together with some olive oil and vinegar for a quick and easy, but nonetheless bold, dressing, or add a little mustard to the mix for extra peppery and piquant flavors. A touch of sweetener, like honey or maple syrup, may also be a useful addition, with the sugar complementing the steak sauce's delicate, sweet, and floral notes.
A steak sauce vinaigrette is ideal for drizzling on top of steak salads, whereby the dish becomes reminiscent of a full steak dinner for that ultimate indulgent feel. It also works well with an array of other meats. Duck, with its rich, gamey taste, will work especially well alongside the punchy dressing. Still, any proteins, leafy greens, or other vegetables will benefit from the nuance granted by the sauce's depth.
Spruce up your mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes are a simple but satisfying comfort food classic, but that's not to say that they can't sometimes feel a little plain. Indeed, though their fairly neutral buttery taste makes them a highly versatile accompaniment to a range of meals, there are times when you want your sides to have a little oomph of their own. There are, in fact, many quick and easy ways to imbue your mashed potatoes with extra flavor, and a splash of steak sauce is among the top choices.
Stir in a few spoonfuls as you mash your potatoes, and you'll instantly give them a powerful boost and rich, savory depth alongside a lively tanginess that perfectly complements their creaminess without being overpowering. With a subtle smoky backdrop, steak sauce-infused mashed potatoes are ideal for serving up alongside juicy roasted meats or deep umami sauces, elevating existing rich and woody flavors for an all-around moreish meal.
Add a splash to your ramen
Whether you're trying to ensure a rich and salty base for your homemade broth or are simply looking for a way to add extra flavor to your instant ramen, steak sauce should be your go-to. The perfect bowl of ramen should showcase bold and umami flavors with a touch of complexity, and steak sauce delivers on both fronts. Its savory and smoky richness, alongside a piquant kick, helps to cut through any excess richness or saltiness.
Indeed, the sauce's base notes complement the taste of ingredients like bone broth, soy sauce, and miso paste beautifully, whilst fruitier, sweeter flavors work in tandem with other sharp and vibrant additions like kimchi or mirin. And if you don't have the latter ingredients to hand, steak sauce does a brilliant job alone to replicate the ideal balance of sweet, salty, and sharp notes for a well-rounded and satisfying bowl of ramen without the need for special ingredients. Just add a teaspoon or two to your broth, or drizzle a little over the noodles before serving as a lively garnish, and you'll be amazed at the depth it adds.
Stir it into baked beans
Saucy, succulent, and the perfect balance of sweet and salty, baked beans are one of the easiest but most indulgent comfort foods there is. Whether you serve them up alongside grilled meats at a barbecue, as part of a full English breakfast, or simply enjoy them on their own as a hearty, warming entree, there's rarely an occasion where a big bowl of baked beans misses the mark. If you really want to take things up a notch, though, adding steak sauce into the mix really brings out the best of this humble but tasty dish.
Rich, savory undertones harmonize perfectly with the beans' delicate natural sweetness, while smoky notes add an extra kick for that delicious woody, slightly meaty taste. And if you're a fan of adding bacon to your baked beans, a dash of steak sauce is an addition that you should definitely not omit. The lightly acidic and tart notes of the steak sauce, alongside its umami punch, work beautifully alongside juicy, smoky bacon, and the two work together to bring unrivaled depth to baked beans.