Blend Caramelized Onions Into Soup For A Savory Burst Of Flavor

Soups are the height of global comfort food and are as prevalent in hot countries as they are in cold cultures. Not only are soups easy to prepare but they get more flavorful with time as the seasonings and ingredients continue to marinate and bloom with each reheating. However, if you don't want to wait days for your soup to maximize its taste, caramelized onions will provide instantaneous depth of flavor. While you might saute onions to create an aromatic foundation for your broth or even sprinkle raw onions over a bowl of soup for a spicy, crunchy garnish, caramelized onions offer a completely different and much more complex set of flavors. Caramelization implies the slow cooking of sugars, resulting in a deep brown coloring and a complex sweetness that no other process can imitate.

Caramelized onions offer this rich, nutty sweetness while also enhancing and developing onions' inherently savory aroma. Plus, the low and slow cooking process transforms crunchy onions into a deep-brown, melt-in-your-mouth consistency. Caramelized onions are thus very easy to blend into a uniform paste, acting as both a flavoring and thickening agent for any soup. Since onions are a ubiquitous base for soups of all varieties, you'll be hard-pressed to find a soup that won't benefit from the addition of caramelized onions.