Tasting Table's CES 2025 Innovation Awards

With the advent of technology like pellet smokers, barbecuing has already gotten more precise, but you still need to be around to babysit your grill if it needs any changes. Well, you used to anyways. Now, Brisk It is combining real-time remote controls with AI-powered automated cooking for the easiest and most precise grilling experience ever.

What does AI-automated cooking mean? It means you can ask your Brisk It grill anything about how to smoke and grill your food, and it's VERA AI will give you an answer on the spot. That means everything from simple questions about how long to smoke pork chops, to full recipes are at your command. VERA AI will also handle all the cooking once your food is on the grill. It knows exactly when to raise or lower temperatures, and even when to stop cooking if you aren't available to do it yourself. All the while it will monitor your food and send you alerts so you are on top of every development.

Even if you prefer a more hands-on approach, the Brisk It Origin is going to make your life easier. It can reach temperatures anywhere from 165 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and features a 22-pound pellet hopper that will last through even the longest smokes and largest cuts of meat. You can monitor and manage your grill remotely from the app, so you can safely leave your smoker going as you run errands or work. Anything that turns smoked ribs and brisket from a weekend project to an easy weeknight meal is a winner in our book. The Brisk It Origin 580 A.I. Powered and WiFi Grill is available now with free shipping across the continental U.S.

