Get Creative With Your Crawfish Boil With A Few Extra Ingredients
Hosting a crawfish bowl can be such a deeply satisfying experience that several days-long festivals have been created around the experience. While crawfish boils can become messy affairs, they can also unite friends and strangers in ways that are both approachable and socially-accepted. Admittedly, the responsibilities associated with organizing such an event can seem daunting, so we spoke to Chef Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood for the best way to go about approaching such an endeavor. Are crustaceans and booze enough to offer to guests? What else should we be adding to the simmering pot? It turns out that more can be more when it comes to preparing a mass amount of food to offer to friends, and Gale is ready to offer ample encouragement.
"Mushrooms, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and pineapple have all been known to be thrown in the pot," Gale says. "Lots of lemons and onions are the key." Make a grocery list before heading to the store to help manage pre-event jitters, then place items confidently into your shopping cart.
Build a bountiful bucket of flavor
Once you're home and ready to cook, start by strategically preparing your ingredients for their simmering bath. Johnnie Gale recommends slicing your onions and lemons in half to provide the most flavor. If you're looking to add more fresh flavor, consider adding some greenery and make a few intentional substitutions. "Some also use celery depending on what part of the state you are from," she offers. "Swapping potatoes for sweet potatoes is an amazing twist. The spiciness of the boil and the sweetness of the potatoes are unmatchable."
Ultimately, as much planning as you might do prior to your gastronomic feast, rest assured that your culinary efforts can't easily be led astray. "Be creative," Gale encourages, "anything goes when it comes to a crawfish boil!" If you feel inspired to add a few chiles or even orange juice to the mix, go for it. A boiling bucket of spiced protein and vegetables yield the simple foundation needed to become a guaranteed crowd pleaser.