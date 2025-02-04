Get Creative With Your Crawfish Boil With A Few Extra Ingredients

Hosting a crawfish bowl can be such a deeply satisfying experience that several days-long festivals have been created around the experience. While crawfish boils can become messy affairs, they can also unite friends and strangers in ways that are both approachable and socially-accepted. Admittedly, the responsibilities associated with organizing such an event can seem daunting, so we spoke to Chef Johnnie Gale, corporate chef at Guidry's Catfish and Ocean Select Seafood for the best way to go about approaching such an endeavor. Are crustaceans and booze enough to offer to guests? What else should we be adding to the simmering pot? It turns out that more can be more when it comes to preparing a mass amount of food to offer to friends, and Gale is ready to offer ample encouragement.

"Mushrooms, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and pineapple have all been known to be thrown in the pot," Gale says. "Lots of lemons and onions are the key." Make a grocery list before heading to the store to help manage pre-event jitters, then place items confidently into your shopping cart.