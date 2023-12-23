Orange Juice Adds More Than Just Citrus Flavor To Seafood Boils

The secret ingredient to make your shrimp boil shine is none other than some gold old store-bought orange juice. Of course, per seafood boil proportions, by "some" we mean "several gallons." Emblematic of that famous Southern hospitality, one of the defining characteristics of a proper New Orleans shrimp boil is that there's more than enough to share. (Tools like a garden hose and an ice chest aren't uncommon to make the dish).

It's an elaborate, communal meal that all comes together in a single 12-quart stockpot – which might seem downright tiny considering how much goes into a typical Louisiana seafood boil: live crabs, shrimp, corn on the cob (chunked into segments), button mushrooms, red potatoes, yellow onions, celery, and smoked sausage (often andouille). Crawfish are often thrown into the mix, as well as less common ingredients like artichokes and littleneck clams. The hearty mix is seasoned with a blend of cayenne pepper, tart fresh lemons, sweet oranges, minced garlic — and now, orange juice.

A TikToker named Javaris (aka @boilmaster) boils his seafood in orange juice not only for citrus flavor but to balance out all of the many seasonings used in a typical Louisiana-style boil. Orange slices are a fundamental ingredient in a Cajun seafood boil already, but as the chef explains, the addition of the orange juice "balance[s] [the] spices and add[s] that citrus flavor that everybody loves."