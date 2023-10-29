The Spud Swap For A Sweeter Potato Stack Experience
If you have never tried a potato stack, then you are missing out. This side dish consists of a tower of thinly sliced potatoes that are baked to perfection and seasoned with a mix of fragrant spices, creating an indulgent treat to serve to guests or enjoy all on your own. On certain occasions — like during the holidays or for brunch — you may want to get this dish to lean a little more sweet than savory. We have the solution: Use sweet potatoes.
Substituting sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes is an easy one-to-one ratio. The resulting flavor boost is instant, since sweet potatoes contain over twice the amount of sugar as white potatoes, giving your stack an almost honey-like taste. The extra sugar content will also help caramelize the edges of the potatoes, making them extra crispy on the outside. As a bonus, sweet potatoes have a much softer texture when cooked, making this version melt-in-your-mouth delicious.
How to make a perfect swap
When picking the right sweet potato for this substitution, choose one that is firm with smooth skin and an even shape. This way all of the slices in your stack will be a similar size and cook at the same pace. The variety of sweet potato you choose can also increase the sweetness of the dish. We recommend seeking out Jewel, Covington, or Garnet varieties.
Finishing off your stacks with the right toppings can help create the perfect flavor profile for your palate and purpose. For a balanced bite with equal amounts of sweet and salty flavors, try crusting them with Parmesan as we do in our sweet potato stacks recipe. For a touch of heat, sprinkle a pinch of cayenne pepper or drizzle hot honey on top. If you have a super sweet tooth, don't be afraid to take inspiration from the controversial sweet potato casserole and add a heaping scoop of toasted marshmallows.