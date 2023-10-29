The Spud Swap For A Sweeter Potato Stack Experience

If you have never tried a potato stack, then you are missing out. This side dish consists of a tower of thinly sliced potatoes that are baked to perfection and seasoned with a mix of fragrant spices, creating an indulgent treat to serve to guests or enjoy all on your own. On certain occasions — like during the holidays or for brunch — you may want to get this dish to lean a little more sweet than savory. We have the solution: Use sweet potatoes.

Substituting sweet potatoes in place of white potatoes is an easy one-to-one ratio. The resulting flavor boost is instant, since sweet potatoes contain over twice the amount of sugar as white potatoes, giving your stack an almost honey-like taste. The extra sugar content will also help caramelize the edges of the potatoes, making them extra crispy on the outside. As a bonus, sweet potatoes have a much softer texture when cooked, making this version melt-in-your-mouth delicious.