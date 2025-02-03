Level Out The Fatty Richness Of Pot Roast With One Simple Addition

The heartiness of pot roast is one of its biggest draws — it always makes for a filling, cozy meal. However, pot roast typically yields plenty of leftovers, and the richness can get overwhelming when you're eating it throughout the week. To balance out the heartiness of pot roast without compromising its flavor, add chili sauce.

Advertisement

Made with a meaty chunk of chuck roast, carrot and potato cubes, beef stock, and red wine, pot roast is the epitome of richness. Chili sauce's bright, tangy flavor cuts through the fatty taste, preventing the hearty dish from overpowering your palate. Though it's not an ingredient that's always featured in pot roast, chili sauce fits right in with the other flavors. The recipe often calls for tomato paste, which has a concentrated flavor that plays up the beef's umami flair. Chili sauce, a blend of tomato sauce, brown sugar, white vinegar, and chili powder, brings out the tomato paste's sweetness while lifting the dish overall.

If you sample the roast and think it's a little too heady, you can swirl a tablespoon or two of the condiment into the pot and allow it to simmer with the broth. For the chili sauce to mesh with the rest of the dish, though, it can be added earlier in the process. Our harissa beef pot roast recipe adds the fiery, tangy North African paste to the seared beef right before the broth. It can also be stirred into the tomato paste when sauteing the aromatics.

Advertisement