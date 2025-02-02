The Worst Synergy Kombucha Is A Flavor-Clashing Disappointment

From the probiotics to the tart effervescence, kombucha is a wonderfully refreshing drink option. But, with so many kombucha brands and flavors it can be difficult to know which will hit the spot and which will be overly astringent, funky, or just miss the mark on flavor balance. This was exactly the nuance we set to sort out when Tasting Table ranked nine Synergy kombucha flavors.

Advertisement

Although there were several fresh, bold flavors that tasted just like biting into a piece of fruit, like Mystic Mango and Guava Goddess, which took the top two spots, Pomelo Pink Lemonade was a huge let-down, leading it to fall dead last in the ranking. Pomelo Pink Lemonade was the result of a contest to create a new flavor in 2023, and our reviewer was looking forward to this flavor as a lover of pink lemonade and pomelo, which is a unique large citrus fruit, sweeter than but similar to grapefruit. The main problem with this flavor was an unexpected ingredient: jasmine extract. The underlying floral taste from the jasmine was unwelcome and interrupted the bright yuzu and pomelo citrus flavors in the kombucha.

Advertisement