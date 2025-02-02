The Worst Synergy Kombucha Is A Flavor-Clashing Disappointment
From the probiotics to the tart effervescence, kombucha is a wonderfully refreshing drink option. But, with so many kombucha brands and flavors it can be difficult to know which will hit the spot and which will be overly astringent, funky, or just miss the mark on flavor balance. This was exactly the nuance we set to sort out when Tasting Table ranked nine Synergy kombucha flavors.
Although there were several fresh, bold flavors that tasted just like biting into a piece of fruit, like Mystic Mango and Guava Goddess, which took the top two spots, Pomelo Pink Lemonade was a huge let-down, leading it to fall dead last in the ranking. Pomelo Pink Lemonade was the result of a contest to create a new flavor in 2023, and our reviewer was looking forward to this flavor as a lover of pink lemonade and pomelo, which is a unique large citrus fruit, sweeter than but similar to grapefruit. The main problem with this flavor was an unexpected ingredient: jasmine extract. The underlying floral taste from the jasmine was unwelcome and interrupted the bright yuzu and pomelo citrus flavors in the kombucha.
Don't let your love of kombucha fizzle
Before you think this means you need to do a deep dive into fermentation and make your own kombucha (though don't let us stop you if you want to), GT's Living Foods' Synergy has plenty of other more successful, bubbly options to satisfy a kombucha craving, including lemon-forward varieties. We found the citrus blend in Lemon Berry, which includes lime and Meyer lemon, to balance with the mixed berries and create a sweet and tangy drink with wide appeal. For something totally different, consider Gingerade, which took the number three spot and eschews fruitiness for the fiery burn of ginger.
If none of these flavors are quite in your wheelhouse, Synergy offers more than the nine flavors our reviewer was able to gather for the ranking. The brand has everything from Honeycrisp Apple to Elderberry Juniper, which have drastically different appeal, as well as seasonal offerings like Synergy Pure Love or Synergy Bloom. Sip on kombucha during the day or in the evening with a meal, or use it as the base of a cocktail instead of your usual mixer. But maybe skip the Pomelo Pink Lemonade flavor.