The 3 Biggest Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Chocolate Mousse

With any recipe, it can be tempting to mix and mix and mix again. But with mousse, less is always more. "Be careful not to overmix your mousse, as overmixing can deflate it, preventing the light and fluffy texture you're aiming for," Johnson says. There are quite a few ingredients to mix for the perfect mousse, but having patience will ultimately result in the light, fluffy treat that you're after.

Advertisement

When it comes to combining mousse ingredients, the mixing isn't actually mixing in the traditional sense. Instead, folding is recommended, where a spatula can be used to mix without stirring. If chocolate is used as the base, then aerators are folded in one at a time starting with the most stable (egg yolks).

Time is of the essence, since overmixing will deflate the aerators and rob the mousse of its lightness. To make things easier, cooks are advised to add each aerator in parts rather than all at once. Adding a small portion of an aerator to start allows for slightly more vigorous mixing to get the ingredients incorporated. Mousse may not be the easiest dessert to make but, with some patience and proper mixing, it's all worth it once you take the first bite.

Advertisement