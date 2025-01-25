The Absolute Best Chocolate For Homemade Mousse, According To An Expert

Although eggs, butter, and cream are partially responsible for mousse's creaminess, the dessert is only as good as the chocolate you use. Opting for a low-quality ingredient can result in a lumpy texture, lack of structure, and a flavor that doesn't embody the decadence of mousse. In search of the best chocolate to use for this delicious homemade dessert, we consulted an expert, namely Victoria Johnson, the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market, for her top pick when making mousse.

Advertisement

The creamy treat isn't the easiest thing to make, and not having the proper components is a common mistake everyone makes with mousse. While it will take trial and error for the best outcome, having the right chocolate makes the process easier. Narrowing down your choices can be challenging, but Johnson has a clear answer. "I personally prefer using a high-quality dark chocolate, like Valrhona's 64% Manjari," she says, "because the chocolate really shines as the star ingredient in the mousse."

Made from Madagascar cocoa beans, the chocolate's rich flavor meshes perfectly with mousse's velvety feel. A lower grade of chocolate, like one made with 10% cocoa, produces mousse that's overly sweet, rather than giving the treat complexity. With a low amount of actual cocoa, the rest of the chocolate is often filled with sugar and additives that don't produce the right texture for mousse. In contrast, the Valrhona brand is perfect for this homemade dessert.

Advertisement