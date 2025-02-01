If you've enjoyed beer outside, especially if it's one of the best summer beers in warm weather, there's a good chance you've used a beer koozie. Most beer today comes in aluminum, whether it's 12-ounce cans for macro beers orvtaller cans many craft breweries use, and foam and cloth koozies fit perfectly over those cans in order to control their temperatures. As beer warms, which it will outside or in your hand, the oxidation process speeds up, yielding off-flavors like wet cardboard and wax. The beer also loses its carbonation. People have been inventing different solutions to prevent beverages' temperature changes for decades — think tea cozies. However, it was Bonnie McGough's 1981 patent for the "Koozie" that came to the rescue of beer cans, in particular. But how, exactly?

Optimal beer-drinking requires a Goldilocks-like balance of not warm, not freezing. The best temperature range for light beers like lagers is around 38 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, wheat beers work wonders between 40 and 45, and stouts and IPAs really sing between 45 and 55 degrees. When beer is too cold, aroma compounds are less active so flavors are muted, but warm beer is unpleasant, flat, and off-flavored. Koozies, therefore, do the important work of insulating beer from outside temperatures and your hand with their foam barrier. Second, they prevent condensation drops from forming, which actually heat up the can in a process called latent heat.