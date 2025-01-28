How Long Do Infused Cooking Oils Last?

Think about the most flavorful cooking oil in your pantry right now. Maybe it's a jar of rich, unrefined coconut oil, or perhaps a pricey bottle of extra-virgin olive oil. As wonderful as these oils are, they can't quite match the concentrated flavors and aromas of infused oils. They're exactly what they sound like – regular cooking oil infused with extra herbs and spices. While they can be found in specialty stores, nothing beats homemade. But once you've made a bottle for your own, though, one important question pops up: how long will it stay fresh?

The short answer is about one month – quite a contrast to regular cooking oils that can last a year or longer. The reason's got to do with all the extra ingredients you added to the oil. While they carry fragrant essential oils that impart that lovely smell and taste to your base oil, they also introduce bacteria or mold spores that'll fast-track your oil's spoilage. It should also be noted that, considering vegetable oils contain more polyunsaturated fatty acids, canola and olive oils will spoil at a slower rate.

You can extend the oil's shelf-life by keeping it in a dark, cool spot like your pantry, or keeping it in the fridge where the cool temperature will help slow down the oil's degradation. But even with perfect storage conditions, try to use your oil within a month for the best flavor and safety. There's no shortage of great uses anyhow, from homemade popcorn to roasted vegetables — this shouldn't be a problem!

