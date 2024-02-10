Elevate Mayonnaise With A Swirl Of Flavored Oil

Mayonnaise, a beloved condiment in kitchens worldwide, is a versatile companion to countless dishes. While its creamy texture and rich flavor enhance sandwiches, salads, and dips, there's always room for elevating this classic condiment to new heights. Enter flavored oils, which present an innovative way to add depth, complexity, and unique taste to your mayonnaise. This game-changer will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on your tastebuds.

Selecting the right flavored oil is essential before embarking on your mayonnaise adventure. Extra virgin olive oil, avocado, truffle, and infused oils like garlic or herb-infused oils are fantastic choices. Each type brings its distinct profile, adding layers of taste that can elevate the simplest of dishes. Begin with a high-quality mayonnaise as the base for your flavored creation. A good foundation is crucial for a successful flavored mayo, whether store-bought or homemade.

Now, consider the flavor profile you want to achieve. Start with a small amount of your preferred flavored oil, approximately one to two tablespoons per cup of mayonnaise. You can always add more, but correcting an overpowering flavor is challenging. Slowly drizzle the flavored oil into the mayo while whisking continuously. This gradual incorporation helps in achieving a smooth and homogenous texture. Finally, allow the flavored mix to rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before serving.