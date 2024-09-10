Elevate Roasted Vegetables With Your Favorite Infused Oil

Nowadays, many types of infused oils are available at the grocery store, so you can pick the one that seems like the best pair for your preferred veg. If you've tried the store-bought stuff, can't get enough, and want to experiment with different flavors, you can even create your own infusions at home with a little research on safe methods.

The infusion process involves allowing the aromatics (think ginger, garlic, herbs, etc.) to sit in the carrier oil (olive, sunflower, or grapeseed are a few popular choices) long enough for their flavor to transfer. The oil is strained, and then it's ready to store and use. Hot infusions use heated oil, which quickens the process, while cold infusions require no heat but can take days or weeks for a strong flavor transfer.

With subtle flavor pre-added to your oil, you have the liberty of playing around with additional spices to add to your vegetables before cooking without worrying about drowning them in powder or leafy herbs. If you're using garlic oil, for instance, then there's no need to add garlic powder or go crazy with the chopped garlic — it's already covered! If you're using rosemary-infused oil, omit the fresh stuff and save yourself the hassle of having to pick around woody twigs and leaves after cooking.