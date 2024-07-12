Give Roasted Potatoes An Instant Upgrade With One Spicy Ingredient
Potatoes are renowned for their mild, savory flavor that works in just about a million different dishes, formats, and preparations. However, the potato may occasionally be worthy of delivering a little more starring-role energy than its typical preparations entail. Take roasted potatoes, for example. This classic dish is ripe for the punch-up, and luckily, it's the perfect canvas for a bit of kick. Giving roasted potatoes a spicy edge is an easy and instant upgrade thanks to one ingredient: salsa.
Salsa-roasted potatoes are the perfect way to make a classic staple a dynamic new favorite. Incorporating salsa, a bedrock of Mexican cuisine, offers the chance to diversify your roasted potatoes in a multitude of ways. These potatoes are moist yet spicy with just a hint of citrusy brightness (depending on what kind of salsa you use or make, and what kind of produce that salsa utilizes). They can also pair well with the typical grilled meats you might otherwise serve alongside roasted potatoes. Additionally, they will add a through-line to Mexican fare, making them both a delicious side dish and a good taco-filling substitute for meatless diners.
How to make salsa-roasted potatoes
Wondering what potatoes to use for the best roasting results? Steer clear of overly starchy varieties in favor of fingerling, Yukon gold, red bliss, and German butterball potatoes. Once you've selected your variety of potato, you can then decide on which salsa to roast with. Although salsa preference is personal and can vary based on regional and cultural context, playing around with different varieties may be the best way to get what you want out of salsa-roasted potatoes. For example, a chunkier variety may be your go-to, while others may want just a drizzle of salsa verde to maintain a crispy texture. Experiment with different types of salsa; you can either make your own, or try out some popular store-bought brands if you're not sure where to begin.
Once those two items are sorted out, you can begin roasting. The most basic process for crafting salsa-roasted potatoes is to bake your potatoes for about 15 minutes, then add the salsa atop and around the potatoes, finally allowing them to cook for 15 minutes more. To impart more of the salsa flavor into the potatoes, try boiling then lightly smashing the potatoes before roasting. Or, try this extra-crispy fingerling potato recipe, and add salsa as the ingredient to take them over the top.