Give Roasted Potatoes An Instant Upgrade With One Spicy Ingredient

Wondering what potatoes to use for the best roasting results? Steer clear of overly starchy varieties in favor of fingerling, Yukon gold, red bliss, and German butterball potatoes. Once you've selected your variety of potato, you can then decide on which salsa to roast with. Although salsa preference is personal and can vary based on regional and cultural context, playing around with different varieties may be the best way to get what you want out of salsa-roasted potatoes. For example, a chunkier variety may be your go-to, while others may want just a drizzle of salsa verde to maintain a crispy texture. Experiment with different types of salsa; you can either make your own, or try out some popular store-bought brands if you're not sure where to begin.

Once those two items are sorted out, you can begin roasting. The most basic process for crafting salsa-roasted potatoes is to bake your potatoes for about 15 minutes, then add the salsa atop and around the potatoes, finally allowing them to cook for 15 minutes more. To impart more of the salsa flavor into the potatoes, try boiling then lightly smashing the potatoes before roasting. Or, try this extra-crispy fingerling potato recipe, and add salsa as the ingredient to take them over the top.