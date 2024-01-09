Leftover Ginger Peels Add Beautiful Aromatics To Steamed Food

Zesty and sharp, there are so many things that you can do with a hand of ginger in the kitchen, from making Thai pork bowls to blending up a smoothie. But once you've used up the juicy and incredibly aromatic flesh within, you'll end up with the bark-like peels. Most people will just throw these right into the trash or use them for compost — which is a mistake. The peels are actually a hidden treasure trove of flavors and aromas that definitely shouldn't be going to waste in a trash bin.

A simple way to make the most of ginger peels is to slip a few of them in the pot when you're steaming vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, or beans. The steam's heat will release the aromatic oils from the peels and impart your food with the warm, zesty ginger flavor we all know and love.

But that's not all these peels have to offer. In addition to essential oils, ginger peels also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, such as gingerols and zingerone. These compounds are known for their ability to combat inflammation and free radicals, as highlighted in the International Journal of Food Properties. So, by using ginger peels, you're not only adding flavor but also fortifying the nutritional value of your steamed veggies.