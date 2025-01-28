3 Cheeses That Pair Perfectly With Prosecco

While they might be challenging to differentiate by looking at them, there is a difference between Champagne and Prosecco. Many imported brands and price points are available to choose from, but one of our absolute favorite Proseccos can be found at Costco for a steal, along with many other quality meats and cheeses perfect for a grazing board. The Italian sparkling wine tends to have a more fruit-forward sweetness to it with notes of pear and citrus, and is made from only Prosecco grapes, whereas Champagne usually contains a blend of French grapes. Also known for it's floral notes, Prosecco is generally considered an off-dry sparkling wine, however, the level of sweetness can vary, similar to Champagne.

There is a Prosecco wine for every situation, and with that comes the opportunity to pair cheeses, meats, breads, and smaller snacking items. But with such a wide array of options, it can be hard to narrow down which foods pair best with the bubbly wine. We spoke with chef Sergio Chamizo of Mareva 1939, a Spanish restaurant at The National Hotel Miami Beach, who hails from Spain and knows his way around a good cheese board. When it comes to pairing cheese with Prosecco, Chamizo recommends "cheeses with a slightly tangy flavor, a bit nutty, and semi-cured or soft" in texture. His three top picks are mahón, camembert, and monte enebro.