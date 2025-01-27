Here's What To Do If Your Chocolate Mousse Is Too Runny

The secret that elevates a good chocolate mousse to an excellent one lies in its texture. You want your dessert to be firm enough to hold its shape on the spoon, but smooth and light enough to melt in your mouth. With only a handful of core ingredients — eggs, chocolate, butter, cream, and sugar — chocolate mousse is fairly straightforward to make but it does take skill when it comes to beating the eggs, whipping the cream, and folding everything together in a way that produces that airy, fluffy bite.

There are different schools of thought when it comes to getting that signature fluffy texture. Julia Child famously relied on eggs alone, while others focused on the whipped cream for that signature softness. Anyone who has made a chocolate mousse or two knows that things can go wrong fairly quickly, leaving you with a runny mess. We spoke with Victoria Johnson, head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside Denver Central Market, to get her expert opinion on how to salvage a liquid-y chocolate mousse.

"To fix a runny chocolate mousse, start by adding more whipped egg whites or heavy cream and gently folding it into the mixture," Johnson advises. "You can also add a bit more thickening agent and let the mousse set in the fridge. If the mousse is slightly loose, simply refrigerating it might help it firm up."

