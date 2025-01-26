2 Easy Methods To Infuse New Flavors Into Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate mousse is one of the most simple yet decadent desserts you can prepare, and while everyone — including Ina Garten — has their secrets, Victoria Johnson is the one we went to for advice when it comes to infusing mousse with other flavors. As the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates inside of Denver Central Market, she basically makes a living crafting chocolate infusions. So whether you're aiming for something fruity, alcoholic, herby, or spicy with your chocolate dessert, she has advice to offer.

As simple as chocolate mousse can be, it can also be incredibly complicated — just read through Tasting Table's 10 tips you need for making perfect chocolate mousse to get an idea of all the things that could possibly go wrong. While certainly beneficial, infusing other flavors into your chocolate mousse adds another element to the equation. And while it could go very well, you also run the risk of it potentially going very, very wrong. Fortunately, Johnson has two methods for infusing flavors into your chocolate mousse that are so easy that getting them wrong is simply not an option: adding the flavors into the melted chocolate first, or steeping them into the cream. These methods are fool-proof and, if you stick to them, you'll infuse your mousse without sacrificing texture.

