The 3-Herb Combo Gordon Ramsay Uses For Extra Flavor In Seared Steak

As well-versed as Gordon Ramsay is in many different cuisines, even the celebrity chef has his favorite dishes. While he favors English classics such as beans on toast, the restauranteur also loves a good cut of meat. A simple three-herb combo helps Ramsay take his favorite cut of steak over the top.

Ramsay has made his reputation on simple upgrades to classic dishes and his key to the perfect steak is no different. As he details on "The F Word," via YouTube, his go-to herb combo is bay leaf, rosemary, and thyme. After a sprinkle of salt and pepper on the meat, the three herbs are added in along with garlic cloves and chicken stock.

While the flavor of a steak comes down to personal preference, Ramsay's favorite herb combination for steaks just so happens to be among many herbs that those in the know recommend adding for more depth of flavor. As a pan heats up, oils from herbs such as rosemary and thyme are released, so they can be infused directly into the meat or into butter or oil for more flavor. All three work well together because they offer earthy flavor notes that don't overpower one another and can cut through the richness of a steak.

