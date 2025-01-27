The 3-Herb Combo Gordon Ramsay Uses For Extra Flavor In Seared Steak
As well-versed as Gordon Ramsay is in many different cuisines, even the celebrity chef has his favorite dishes. While he favors English classics such as beans on toast, the restauranteur also loves a good cut of meat. A simple three-herb combo helps Ramsay take his favorite cut of steak over the top.
Ramsay has made his reputation on simple upgrades to classic dishes and his key to the perfect steak is no different. As he details on "The F Word," via YouTube, his go-to herb combo is bay leaf, rosemary, and thyme. After a sprinkle of salt and pepper on the meat, the three herbs are added in along with garlic cloves and chicken stock.
While the flavor of a steak comes down to personal preference, Ramsay's favorite herb combination for steaks just so happens to be among many herbs that those in the know recommend adding for more depth of flavor. As a pan heats up, oils from herbs such as rosemary and thyme are released, so they can be infused directly into the meat or into butter or oil for more flavor. All three work well together because they offer earthy flavor notes that don't overpower one another and can cut through the richness of a steak.
Adding loads of flavor to a steak
As Ramsay notes in another YouTube video for HexClad Cookware, the addition of thyme — he advises a generous amount — adds aromatics to the steak and the meat absorbs the flavor of the herb as stock or melted butter is basted onto the steak to keep it moist.
He also notes on Facebook that using woody herbs — those that have hard, woody stems — can better withstand heat. When it's time for the steak to rest, Ramsay likes resting the meat atop the herbs to prevent it from burning on the outside while it continues to cook. This aids in what he refers to as "perfuming the steak," giving it the distinct flavors of rosemary or thyme while enhancing the aromatics during cooking.
While the addition of herbs can add plenty of flavor potential to a steak, Ramsay notes that cooking a steak — searing specifically — is ultimately what determines a good piece of meat from a bad one. Ramsay advocates letting a steak reach room temperature and seasoning it before cooking. A well-heated pan will give any cook a properly seared steak — one with a good crust on the outside and all the flavor sealed inside.