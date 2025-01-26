The Perfect Wine Pairing For Creamy Mushroom Soup

How delectable is an umami-rich cream of mushroom soup? An effective way to bring out those nuanced flavors even further is with an accompanying glass of wine. What a hardship, right? Pick carefully, though; some bottles pair better than others. Tasting Table caught up with Lexi Stephens, a WSET III-awarded wine educator and Founder of Lexi's Wine List, to find the perfect match.

"Pinot noir is my go-to for pairing with mushrooms because the earthiness in the wine matches that of the mushrooms," Stephens reveals. "This pairing highlights the delicate fruit and floral notes in the glass."

Pinot noir is a light to medium-bodied bottle — dry and fairly acidic but with a low tannic profile. It gets the "noir" (French for black) part of its name for its dark-skinned grape, but the actual wine color can be a range of reds. Despite its inherently dry quality, the wine does have fruit notes, making it smoother and more approachable than a Syrah or Malbec. Don't just snatch up the first bottle you see, though. Younger pinot noir is fruity and the wine gradually becomes earthier with age, so consider how strong you'd like those matching earthy flavors to be.

