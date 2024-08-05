The Pantry Staple That Packs A Punch In Cream Of Mushroom Soup

Creamy soups are not only comforting and filling, but they can also be underwhelming if the flavors are not carefully balanced. The silky texture of each dairy-rich spoonful should pop with the taste of the main ingredients if you want to wow your guests (and yourself, of course). Mild mushrooms can sometimes get lost in the mix of a cream soup, but knowing how to add a bit of complementary umami flavor to punch up that taste brings the woodsy flavors front and center where they belong. The good news is you most likely have the right ingredient in your pantry already: soy sauce.

Soy sauce is the right choice for adding depth of flavor to cream of mushroom soup because the salty fermented condiment echoes the naturally occurring umami that mushrooms contain. More than just a sodium boost, soy sauce also contains hints of bitter, sweet, and sour. Balancing all these flavors keeps one from overpowering the others and leads to a more delicious soup.