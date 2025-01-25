Heritage Vs Standard Turkey: What's The Difference?

During the first Thanksgiving in 1621, pilgrims and the Wampanoag people shared a feast that included fowl and some refreshing drinks together. Historians don't think that these fowl were turkeys, yet nevertheless, a turkey feast is now a tradition every Thanksgiving. But here's something fascinating: Wild turkeys were a part of the early settlers' diet. And even more interesting, you can actually experience a taste similar to what those early Americans enjoyed by trying a heritage turkey.

What makes heritage turkeys so special is that they're raised so that they'd be able to live out their lives pretty much like wild birds. On open pastures, they're allowed to forage freely and stretch their legs. This more active lifestyle leads to firmer meat with a rich, wild-game-like flavor. Besides a more natural growing environment, heritage turkey growers are very careful about preserving the breeds. All the popular heritage breeds today, such as Narragansett, Bourbon Red, and Black Bronze, have been carefully bred over centuries and are never hybridized to maintain their wild turkey roots.

As expected, heritage turkeys are a lot more difficult and effort-intensive to rear. They take a lot of time to mature, needing anywhere between 26 and 28 weeks to get to market weight. While these turkeys tend to be smaller in size (which can make them great for smoking), their specialty nature comes at a premium. How premium? Well, depending on the breed and farm, it could go up to $17 a pound!

