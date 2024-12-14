Why A Smaller Turkey Is Ideal For Smoking

A shiny, rich-toned, and crackly-skinned smoked turkey is a sight to behold. To achieve the juiciest turkey possible, you have to start with the right brine. Both wet and dry brining are great for infusing flavors and moisture into meat, but a dry brine is best for smoked turkey. This is because you want your turkey as dry as possible before it goes into the smoker to help the skin crisp up during the cooking process. Another thing to consider during prep is what type of wood to use for smoking your turkey, as this is where all of that unique, smoky flavor comes from. Lastly, you actually do need a meat thermometer to ensure proper internal temperatures. If you're working with a smaller bird that is between 10 and 12 pounds, you can shoot for around five hours of smoking at 250 degrees Fahrenheit. You're aiming for an internal temperature of 160 degrees for the thighs and 150 degrees for the breast, both of which will continue to rise a bit after the bird comes out of the smoker.

Another perk of smoking a smaller turkey rather than a large one is you have room on the table (and in your belly) for more sides. A salty meat like smoked turkey can be complemented by a variety of dishes. Try a charred citrus salad for a bright and refreshing contrast to the briny turkey, a sweet and savory wild rice to anchor the meal, and honey sage skillet cornbread to tie it all together for a pretty perfect dinner.