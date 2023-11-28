Why You Should Consider Roasting 2 Smaller Turkeys Instead Of A Large One

Unless you're lucky enough to own a double oven, making a large meal for a large group in a small kitchen can be challenging. Cooking every dish — and keeping everything warm without the dreaded dry-out — is a common stress factor for most home chefs. When it comes to a traditional turkey dinner, there's even more to worry about: All eyes are on the host when the bird finally arrives in all of its roasted glory, just when you're wondering whether all the meat is actually perfectly cooked and trying to balance the hot, heavy, dinner star on its parade from oven to table. So much could go wrong, with all that planning and effort collapsing in a holiday heap. But what if you took a "divide and conquer" approach by cooking two small turkeys instead of one giant one?

Here's why that might just save the communal dinner as well as your sanity. First of all, you won't have to cram an enormous, tall bird inside an average-sized oven, inevitably perching it on the lowest oven rack where it could get bottom-scorched. Instead, two smaller turkeys can cuddle side by side in smaller pans, with no concerns over excess heat above or beneath.

Smaller turkeys also cook more quickly, saving time while ensuring the just-right skin crispiness everyone covets. And because they're smaller, they'll cook more evenly, avoiding the scourge of large-turkey cooking, in which white and dark meat cook at different speeds, creating concerns over dried-out meat and food safety.