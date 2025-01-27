3 Easy Peanut Oil Substitutes For Your Recipe
Peanut oil is a popular vegetable oil used in cooking for a variety of purposes. Although cold-pressed and roasted peanut oils are made, refined peanut oil is the most commonly available and the one you're likely to find on supermarket shelves. Because of its neutral flavor and high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, refined peanut oil is widely used for high-heat cooking, especially stir-frying and deep-frying since it doesn't absorb the flavor of other foods.
Cold-pressed peanut oil, on the other hand, is not as processed as refined peanut oil, so it retains some of the nutty flavors of the legume, lending itself to preparations that can benefit from such a flavor, like salad dressings or marinades. Roasted peanut oil will obviously have a stronger, toasted nut flavor and is best used as a finishing touch for your dishes.
As versatile and pervasive as it is, peanut oil also has its downsides. Especially due to concerns over potential allergies, some people may look for an alternative substitute in recipes. Depending on the recipe and the way in which the oil will be used — for frying or baking, in a marinade, or to make a dressing for salads or seafood — there are different alternatives that will best suit the purpose. Here are our choices to substitute peanut oil when frying, making dressings, or when you need a boost of extra flavor in your recipes.
Safflower oil is the best peanut oil substitute for cooking
Safflowers are one of the oldest known cultivated crops and are believed to have been grown for over 4,000 years. Safflower was used as a clothing and food dye derived from the bright orange flowers, which were also used as a cheap alternative to saffron. Made by pressing the seeds of the thistle-like plant, the oil is widely used today for cooking and as an ingredient in skin and hair care products.
Although similar to sunflower oil — both are neutral in flavor and light in color — safflower oil has a slightly higher smoke point, making it a better option for very high-heat cooking. With a smoke point between 440 and 520 degrees Fahrenheit, it is an ideal substitute for peanut oil in deep frying, stir frying, and roasting, and thanks to its neutral flavor, it is versatile enough to use in baking and when making salad dressings. In fact, many margarine products are made using safflower oil.
Safflower oil also boasts nutritional advantages. It is low in saturated fats and rich in unsaturated fats, especially linoleic acid, an omega-6 fatty acid. It also contains vitamin E (a powerful antioxidant), it has anti-inflammatory properties, and can help to improve blood sugar levels. All of these characteristics make it a good choice for people concerned with diabetes and heart disease who are looking for a better-for-you way to fry. Try substituting safflower oil in this classic stir fry recipe or in this fantastic crispy chicken katsu for an inspired Asian-style dinner.
Walnut oil is the best peanut oil substitute for dressings
If you're looking for a substitute for virgin, cold-pressed, or roasted peanut oils that have not been refined, walnut oil — an ingredient which you should always keep in the pantry — will be your best bet. Like walnuts, this oil has a nutty, buttery, slightly bitter taste that is best suited as a finishing oil rather than for cooking, as heating it can turn its flavor unpleasantly bitter. However, in its unrefined state, walnut oil is a game changer for making salad dressings, whisking into a vinaigrette, or using it as a base for a classic mayonnaise recipe. As a finishing touch, cold-pressed walnut oil is great for drizzling or adding flavor at the end of cooking, enhancing everything from pasta to desserts, where it adds a subtle savory touch.
When it comes to health benefits, walnut oil has essential fatty acids and is high in antioxidants. However, the downside of using walnut oil is its higher price tag compared to other oils, such as grapeseed and avocado. The good news is that a little goes a long way — just a light drizzle will do wonders to add flavor and a new dimension to your sauces and salads.
Sesame oil is the best peanut oil substitute for adding flavor
Fans of Asian cuisines are sure to be familiar with the flavor of sesame oil but, as it turns out, not all sesame oils are created equal. There are two main types of oil expressed from sesame seeds: regular and toasted. Regular sesame oil is made from untoasted sesame seeds and is light in color and flavor, often used like other neutral cooking or salad oils, such as peanut oil. On store shelves, it might be labeled as "raw sesame oil," "expeller-pressed sesame oil," or plain "sesame oil." It has a high smoking point, so it can be used as a peanut oil substitute in cooking.
Toasted sesame oil, on the other hand, is darker in color as a rich brown, similar to maple syrup, with a strong roasted flavor that most of us conjure up when we think of sesame oil. However, it is best to use it as a finishing touch at the end of stir fries or noodle dishes, since high heat can turn its flavor bitter. Instead, add it before serving to elevate the flavor of soup, to add a toasty touch to sauteed spinach, or to upgrade your instant ramen. Be careful when adding it to your recipes, as its flavor can dominate a dish if not used judiciously.