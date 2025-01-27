3 Easy Peanut Oil Substitutes For Your Recipe

Peanut oil is a popular vegetable oil used in cooking for a variety of purposes. Although cold-pressed and roasted peanut oils are made, refined peanut oil is the most commonly available and the one you're likely to find on supermarket shelves. Because of its neutral flavor and high smoke point of 450 degrees Fahrenheit, refined peanut oil is widely used for high-heat cooking, especially stir-frying and deep-frying since it doesn't absorb the flavor of other foods.

Advertisement

Cold-pressed peanut oil, on the other hand, is not as processed as refined peanut oil, so it retains some of the nutty flavors of the legume, lending itself to preparations that can benefit from such a flavor, like salad dressings or marinades. Roasted peanut oil will obviously have a stronger, toasted nut flavor and is best used as a finishing touch for your dishes.

As versatile and pervasive as it is, peanut oil also has its downsides. Especially due to concerns over potential allergies, some people may look for an alternative substitute in recipes. Depending on the recipe and the way in which the oil will be used — for frying or baking, in a marinade, or to make a dressing for salads or seafood — there are different alternatives that will best suit the purpose. Here are our choices to substitute peanut oil when frying, making dressings, or when you need a boost of extra flavor in your recipes.

Advertisement