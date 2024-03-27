Sesame Oil Is The Versatile Ingredient That Gives Soup A Unique Flavor Boost

Soups are a flavorful and comforting one-pot meal that only gets tastier with time. While an aromatic foundation and savory broth infuse your chosen proteins, vegetables, and starches with flavor, there are plenty of secret ingredients that'll bring homemade soup to the next level. Sesame oil is one such secret weapon that'll enrich soup with a delicious je ne sais quoi.

A popular flavor enhancer across many global cuisines, from Asia to the Middle East, sesame products have a distinct nuttiness that pairs well with sweet and savory dishes. Sesame oil concentrates sesame's toasty notes, providing a robust boost with even a light drizzle. You have various opportunities to incorporate sesame oil into your soup, starting with building a flavorful foundation.

With a smoke point higher than olive oil, sesame oil is a great alternative to a neutral saute oil, infusing aromatics, peppers, and main ingredients with nuttiness before you add the cooking liquid. You can combine sesame oil with a more neutral oil like canola or avocado oil for the saute if you want a less intense nutty undertone. Or, you can use sesame oil as a finishing oil to drizzle over each bowl.