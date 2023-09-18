How To Give Hearty Cream Of Broccoli Soup A Lighter Vegan Twist

As the name implies, cream of broccoli soup is a luscious blend of broccoli and heavy cream that's rich and delicious enough to convince picky eaters to have their vegetables. Cream, butter, and flour are common ingredients in any cream of vegetable soup, providing delicious flavor and a thick, creamy texture. However, you can swap the dairy and gluten for lighter, vegan-friendly ingredients to create an equally tasty cream of broccoli soup with a fraction of the heft.

Instead of cream and butter, vegan cream of broccoli uses cashews and nutritional yeast as a vegan cream. Cashews are famous for their buttery, savory flavor profile, while nutritional yeast has long been touted as parmesan cheese's vegan doppelgänger. Vegetable broth makes a flavorful base for broccoli and cashew cream, while potatoes are a perfect, starchy thickening agent and provide a comforting earthy flavor.

These ingredients are as easy to find as cream and butter and require minimal preparation. Furthermore, while cashew cream and potatoes are worthy substitutes for flour, cream, and butter, this vegan cream of broccoli soup has a more vegetable-forward flavor. Even if you aren't vegan, this soup can be a nice addition to your repertoire along with its dairy-laden counterpart — one is a hearty dairy soup to fill you up during the winter months, and the other is a lighter vegan soup for spring and summer meals.