To do it, heat your garlic and oil over medium-low heat until it starts to brown, then turn the heat to low until the garlic appears black. Once it does, remove the pan from the stove immediately. The mixture will become ultra-sticky as it cooks down and reduces, so be sure to stir it frequently. A nonstick pan (like this one from Tramontina on Amazon) is essential, here. The whole process should take roughly 10 minutes. From there, simply pulverize your blackened garlic oil in a blender or food processor and serve it on your favorite dishes.

You can add mayu to crispy tofu, drizzle it over roasted vegetables, top your steak and eggs with it, or mix it into creamy condiments like salad dressings and guacamole. Pro tip: Be sure to use a neutral cooking oil like canola or vegetable oil. Neutral oils allow the smoky depth of that blackened garlic to shine unmasked. For a shot of flavor, feel free to add a splash of sesame oil to the blender post-toast. If you like it spicy, you could even add a dollop of chili oil to the blender, as well.

A golden ratio for foolproof black garlic oil is equal parts minced fresh garlic, neutral oil, and sesame oil (added after charring). A quarter cup of each ingredient will yield 8 tablespoons of black garlic oil. Also, take care not to overdo it when serving up this robust condiment. Any more than ½ tablespoon per bowl of ramen or miso soup is probably going to be overkill.

