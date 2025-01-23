The Secret To Making The Most Flavorful Black Garlic Oil
Your seasoning game is about to ascend to flavorful new heights — or should we say "depths?" Black garlic oil (aka mayu) is the one-stop condiment for adding deep color and dimensional, complex umami flavor to simple, straightforward meals like fried rice or poke bowls. You can even drizzle it on takeout pizza. Not to be confused with fermented black garlic bulbs or the dark-hued oil made from them, mayu is made by charring fresh garlic in oil and blending it into a paste. Its opaque black hue looks dramatic floating in broth, where it enhances richness and adds instant smoky depth. Mayu is a foundational ingredient in traditional tonkotsu ramen and a common tableside topping at ramen shops in Japan.
But beyond that, the condiment is not often spied in stores. Luckily, making it at home takes just two or three ingredients and can be done in less than 15 minutes. If "burnt garlic oil" sounds a little off-putting, don't knock it 'til you try it. The key to good mayu is that the garlic should be removed from the heat the instant it achieves a visible black char. Thanks to the Maillard reaction (more on that here), as it cooks in the hot oil, the garlic transforms to gain new taste and aromatic compounds. That low, slow come-up to blackness is essential for pulling the maximum amount of umami taste from the garlic without turning it into an unpleasantly bitter waste.
Take the pan off of the heat the instant the garlic turns black
To do it, heat your garlic and oil over medium-low heat until it starts to brown, then turn the heat to low until the garlic appears black. Once it does, remove the pan from the stove immediately. The mixture will become ultra-sticky as it cooks down and reduces, so be sure to stir it frequently. A nonstick pan (like this one from Tramontina on Amazon) is essential, here. The whole process should take roughly 10 minutes. From there, simply pulverize your blackened garlic oil in a blender or food processor and serve it on your favorite dishes.
You can add mayu to crispy tofu, drizzle it over roasted vegetables, top your steak and eggs with it, or mix it into creamy condiments like salad dressings and guacamole. Pro tip: Be sure to use a neutral cooking oil like canola or vegetable oil. Neutral oils allow the smoky depth of that blackened garlic to shine unmasked. For a shot of flavor, feel free to add a splash of sesame oil to the blender post-toast. If you like it spicy, you could even add a dollop of chili oil to the blender, as well.
A golden ratio for foolproof black garlic oil is equal parts minced fresh garlic, neutral oil, and sesame oil (added after charring). A quarter cup of each ingredient will yield 8 tablespoons of black garlic oil. Also, take care not to overdo it when serving up this robust condiment. Any more than ½ tablespoon per bowl of ramen or miso soup is probably going to be overkill.