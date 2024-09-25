Black Garlic Is The Powerful Ingredient Your Creamy Condiments Need

Black garlic confit is a stellar example of how this unique ingredient can take your recipes to the next level. Made by slow cooking black garlic in extra virgin olive oil with herbs like thyme, salt, and pepper at 250°degrees for two hours until it becomes a soft and spreadable paste, it's perfect for a variety of uses. Moreover, garlic confit has garnered praise from culinary experts, including Ina Garten who enjoys it in her mashed potatoes — all you have to do is simply swap the traditional garlic out for black garlic.

Feel free to use this delectable black garlic confit as a mix in for your condiments, incorporate it into your sandwich spreads, or blend it into your creamy sauces for an effortless boost. Additionally, this confit folded into a herbed compound butter makes an exceptional baste or marinade for steaks.

But black garlic doesn't stop there — it's a game changer for fresh, crave-worthy guacamole. After you mash the avocado and lime together, add in the minced black garlic along with the tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. This addition introduces another layer of flavor that tastes amazing with chips or on your tacos and quesadillas. Whether used in spreads, dips, or sauces, these are the essential tips you need to know when cooking with black garlic. It adds a different twist that makes your creamy condiments truly memorable and delicious.