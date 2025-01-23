Here's The Absolute Best Whiskey In Buffalo Trace's Prohibition Collection 2025
If you know bourbon, you know Buffalo Trace. It's the oldest continuously operating distillery in the United States, and offers the biggest range of different bourbon brands. Its own bourbons — as well as the bourbon brands Buffalo Trace produces from Van Winkle to Blanton's — run the gamut when it comes to things like price and how limited they are, but they're all high-quality, delicious, and popular. Some of these bottles are among the most special and rare bourbons worth tracking down.
Since 2023, Buffalo Trace's Prohibition Collection has featured bottles you can definitely count among that hunt-worthy upper echelon. We tried and ranked every bottle in the debut Prohibition Collection, so, naturally, we couldn't wait to rank the second Prohibition lineup in 2025. While all five bottles are special in and of themselves, our number one pick was Mirror Brook, a blend of Kentucky straight whiskeys bottled in bond, a distinguisher that communicates top quality.
Right away, Mirror Brook is aesthetically pleasing — collectors will likely want to keep this bottle with its vintage-style mare and foal label design. The flavor and aroma profile boasts fruit and grain alongside tobacco, baking spices, and leather. These are some of the most common tasting notes of bourbon, but the way they come together here in one complex but well-rounded, medium-bodied profile is exceptional. That smoothness probably has something to do with the fact that Buffalo Trace says all of the whiskeys in this blend have been aged for quite some time.
The history of Mirror Brook and its reception today
The Prohibition Collection celebrates the whiskey that was allowed to still be produced during the Prohibition. At the time, Buffalo Trace was George T. Stagg Distillery, and it was one of only six producers that could keep making whiskey legally for medicinal purposes. The whiskeys in the Prohibition Collection all have their own rich histories. Mirror Brook's is that, in 1932, Albert Blanton, once the president of George T. Stagg, had cases of O.F.C. from 1919 rebottled as Mirror Brook. "O.F.C." stood for "Old Fire Copper," as George T. Stagg Distillery was once called Old Fire Copper Distillery. Blanton's order was intended to update the O.F.C. whiskey, which had pre-Prohibition labels. So, at the time, Mirror Brook was a modern update.
Mirror Brook wasn't part of the 2023 Buffalo Trace Prohibition Collection, so it's a new recipe for today's consumers. It also happens to the best bottle in the collection because it's more complex than the Old Fashioned Mountain Corn, has less sourness and astringency than the V.O.P., is more balanced in body than Anderson's Belle, and is a bit less fruity than the Silver Wedding Rye Whiskey — which are all still excellent bottles, so tough competition. Reviews so far tout Mirror Brook's complexity and touch of creaminess in its mouthfeel. If you're a fan, it's worth trying to track the collection down; the cost is steep at $999.99, but you'll get all five bottles in a vintage artwork-adorned wooden display box.