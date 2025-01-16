How Dunkin' Perfectly Measures Cream And Sugar For Drinks

If you can't get your day started without a Java boost, then you know the importance of getting your order right when you visit a coffee shop. Dunkin' is used to coffee orders of all shapes and sizes and has a special way of making sure customers get the right amount of cream and sugar with each order. The famous coffee chain uses a special machine that measures the perfect amount of both cream and sugar.

Depending on your drink of choice — say you order a standard coffee with five sugars — you'll get exactly what you ask for. With the help of the machine, drink orders are filled faster and there's less of a chance something will get messed up. That's why favorites like an iced coffee or a latte generally taste the same if you order it at different Dunkin' locations. As several Dunkin' TikTokers have noted, Dunkin' has machines for both sugar and cream in their assembly process. A standard small coffee gets two creams and two sugars (each sugar serving is a teaspoon), a medium gets three of each, a large gets four, and an extra-large gets five.