How Dunkin' Perfectly Measures Cream And Sugar For Drinks
If you can't get your day started without a Java boost, then you know the importance of getting your order right when you visit a coffee shop. Dunkin' is used to coffee orders of all shapes and sizes and has a special way of making sure customers get the right amount of cream and sugar with each order. The famous coffee chain uses a special machine that measures the perfect amount of both cream and sugar.
Depending on your drink of choice — say you order a standard coffee with five sugars — you'll get exactly what you ask for. With the help of the machine, drink orders are filled faster and there's less of a chance something will get messed up. That's why favorites like an iced coffee or a latte generally taste the same if you order it at different Dunkin' locations. As several Dunkin' TikTokers have noted, Dunkin' has machines for both sugar and cream in their assembly process. A standard small coffee gets two creams and two sugars (each sugar serving is a teaspoon), a medium gets three of each, a large gets four, and an extra-large gets five.
More consistency with your coffee
Having machines to measure and dispense ingredients also makes it easier to accommodate non-standard drink orders (for example, if a customer orders something like five sugars and nine creams). Whether you're a Dunkin' die-hard or a casual coffee drinker, the company's special sugar and cream machines help achieve consistency in the drink-making process. You may also be surprised to learn that Dunkin' also uses a machine to make hot chocolate. This warm, chocolatey drink can be the perfect way to warm up on a winter day. Dunkin' hot chocolate is plenty hot because it uses a machine to perfectly dispense water and a powder mix.
But even if you're surprised to learn that some of the ingredients in your Dunkin' iced coffee are automatically measured and dispensed, there's enough variety to get a java boost. You might also be shocked to learn that Dunkin' offers and recognizes three hacks for its iced coffees — the Toasted French Vanilla, the Coco Berry, and the Hazelnut Mocha. These "secret" drinks take a few more steps to put together, but they're worth the wait.